First Macmillan Education Summer webinar

Macmillan Education Caribbean has announced its first event for its upcoming Summer of Science.

The event will be a webinar, hosted by Discover Science author Deborah Roberts, and will be all about turning primary scientists into CSEC® level scientists.

Deborah Roberts has vast experience in education, as both an educator herself and a teacher trainer, as well as in writing for the Caribbean. Working with advisors from across the Caribbean islands, she developed this series with a range of curriculums in mind, making the series highly adaptable for classrooms across the Caribbean.

The Discover Science series acts as a smooth transition from primary science education to secondary education. This is compounded by its relationship to Deborah’s previous science series, Mission: Science.

The webinar will be hosted twice on Wednesday, 15 June, at 7 am EST and 1 pm EST to cater to a variety of schedules. The session will look at themes, such as developing research as a key skill in young scientists, harnessing students’ interests as a tool for deepening their scientific skills, and how educators can create independent, practical thinkers and scientists. The webinar sessions aim to create confident teachers who can deliver student-led science lessons across the Caribbean. The webinar will be touching on several features in the books, such as projects, real-world application, and the integration of STEAM learning as the world increasingly values skills rooted in technology.

This webinar follows a fortnight of social media spotlighting the incredible Caribbean scientists shaping their fields and fun facts taken from the Discover Science series.

When asked about the upcoming event, Deborah Roberts said: «The transition from primary to secondary doesn’t have to be a challenge, as the skills acquired through enquiry-based learning lead to understanding content at a much deeper intellectual level. I am very much looking forward to delivering this webinar.»

This event is just the first in Macmillan Education Caribbean’s lineup for the Summer of Science campaign, running online from 6 June to 12 September. Spotlighting several of the titles in Macmillan Education Caribbean’s extensive range of science series’, the Summer of Science is a chance for both science educators and the Caribbean’s budding young scientists to develop their skills and reignite their passion for this vital subject.

Students and teachers can follow the Summer of Science activities across Macmillan Education Caribbean’s social media channels or visit their website for more information on how they can participate.

