First-ever swimmer to represent Dominica at Commonwealth Games sets personal best but fails to advance in first two events

Warren Lawrence the son of Olympic swimmer Woodrow «Woody» Lawrence today created history for Dominica at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by becoming the first ever swimmer to represent this country at the Commonwealth Games.

Lawrence finished in 7th place in heat number 3 of the Menâs 50-meter butterfly event. He swam 26.19 seconds in the event. The event was won by Collins Saliboko in a time of 25.52 seconds.

Lawrence also attained 3rd place finish for Dominica in heat number 2 of the menâs 100-meter backstroke event in a time of 1:00:13 seconds.

The race was won by Keenan Dols of Jamaica in a time of 57.80 seconds; Bede Aitu was second in a time of 59.77 seconds.

Despite the 3rd place finish warren won’t qualify for the semifinals. However he has set a new personal best time at the Commonwealth Games.

In an interview with media liaison for the Dominica team, Gavin Richards, Lawrence expressed disappointment in his performance and said that he plans to improve his training.

«I am definitely going to talk to my coach to see how I can fix my training to fit my needs,» he stated.

He will compete in another race on Sunday which is the menâs 100-meter back stroke event.

Eleven (11) athletes and seven (7) officials and support staff, competing in Swimming, Cycling and Athletics are representing Dominica at the Commonwealth Games.

