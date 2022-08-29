First Citizens’ Additional Public Offering oversubscribed

First Citizens Group has confirmed that its recent Additional Public Offering of 10,869,565 of its shares owned by the Government was significantly oversubscribed.
In a notice to the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange on Monday, First Citizens stated, «The offer for sale received 6,698 successful applications for 16,865,007 ordinary shares for a total value of $843,250,350.»
The company detailed the successful applications by investor type.
Individual Investors accounted for the largest portion of shares sold with 5,364,614 or 49.35 percent of the offering heading their way.
Registered pension and other trust funds, credit unions and cooperatives, and the National Enterprises Limited received the second highest number of shares with 1,874,019 or 17.24 percent of the offering, while registered mutual funds including the Trinidad & Tobago Unit Trust Corporation secured 1,200,497 of the share on offer or 11.05 percent of the offering.
Applicants through NIBTT and other national insurance schemes of other countries received 1,086,957 shares, accounting for 10 percent of the offering
800,000 shares were sold to investors via the Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP) which accounted for 7.36 percent of the shares sold while other companies acquired 543,478 shares or 5 percent of the offering.
First Citizens said the transfer of these ordinary shares from First Citizens Holdings Limited to the investor accounts is proposed for August 30, 2022 subject to approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange and the Trinidad and Tobago Central Depository.
In July Finance Minister announced the APO had been oversubscribed in a social media post.
He said then, «In June 2022, First Citizens Bank launched an Additional Public Offering of 10,869,565 of its shares owned by Government at $50/share. Despite the best efforts of mischievous reporters and malicious opposition politicians, the FCB public offering has been oversubscribed by $100M!»
Applicants from Individual Investors, Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP), and Registered mutual funds including the Trinidad & Tobago Unit Trust Corporation received 100 percent of their application while registered pension and other trust funds, credit unions and cooperatives, and the National Enterprises Limited received 30.03 percent of their application.
NIBTT and other national insurance schemes of other countries applicants received 60.39 percent of their application
