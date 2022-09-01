First AfriCaribbean Trade And Investment Forum Opens In Barbados

Entornointeligente.com /

The first ever AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum opened in Barbados on Thursday with Prime Minister Mia Mottley asserting that political will is needed for the two regions to establish direct air links. Ms Mottley says while the existing political cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean is essential, it is not sufficient to reverse the underdevelopment of either region. She insisted that the regions have not fully tapped into the existing avenues for partnership, including business and tourism. Ms Mottley was giving the keynote address at the start of the September 1 to 3 conference which her government is hosting with the African Export-Import Bank.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com