Firms promote job-sharing to ease employment pressure amid epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — To keep employment stable in China, more and more firms are offering jobs to people temporarily idle due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Such practices are especially popular in the retail sector, with many supermarkets seeking part-time staff to procure goods and deliver them to consumers who now prefer staying at home and shopping online due to the epidemic.

The fresh food retail branches of e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com as well as global retail giant Walmart have introduced job-sharing.

Retail firm Suning’s logistics arm also offers sorting, packaging and delivery jobs to those in need.

The practice is expanding into the manufacturing sector. IT firm Lenovo said Saturday that it would offer temporary jobs covering the assembly of computers and cellphones in some cities.

Chinese authorities have unveiled a string of measures to keep small and medium-sized firms afloat amid the epidemic and keep employment stable.

