4 agosto, 2022
Firefighters battle huge blaze in Spain

A journalist has videoed firefighters battling a huge blaze in northwest Spain on Wednesday.

Wildfires have ravaged many parts of southern Europe this summer, with Portugal, France, and Greece also hit hard. Forest wildfires are raging across tens of thousands of hectares and have caused hundreds of deaths.

Heat waves have become more frequent, more intense, and are lasting longer and the dry weather has left large swathes of countryside tinder-dry, which scientists say is consistent with climate change.

Video by Han Jing.

