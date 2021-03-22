Fire at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh turns deadly

About 2,000 more refugees were moved to Bhashan Char in late February and followed by another 1,000, Anwarul Kabir, a senior officer with the Bangladesh navy said

Entornointeligente.com /

At least three are dead in blaze at Bangladesh’s Cox Bazar camp; eyewitnesses say the fire started at around 1030 GMT and is still burning. Rohingya refugees walk at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, February 2, 2021. (AP) Hundreds of shanties have been gutted after a massive fire broke out at Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, according to eyewitnesses and authorities.

“We have got the report of fire and we responded to the incident. We are trying to control the blaze,” Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

“More than 700 tents have been gutted while the fire has gone almost out of control,” Mayyu Khan, Rohingya youth leader, told Anadolu Agency.

Muhammad Ayyub, another Rohingya representative, told Anadolu Agency over phone that at least one woman, 19, and two children aged six and nine years old were reportedly killed and several others are still missing.

The fire department has reportedly dispatched a team to the scene, he also said, while the fire brigade trucks are yet to arrive.

READ MORE: No country for Rohingyas: Killed at home, despised as refugees

HAPPENING NOW: massive fire in Balukhali Camp 1 #Rohingya #refugee camp pic.twitter.com/P0honDOWYM

— Shafiur Rahman (@shafiur) March 22, 2021 Relocation of refugees

Another 3,000 Rohingya refugees have been relocated by Bangladesh to a remote silt island in the Bay of Bengal, according to officials, bringing the total number taken to the new settlement to more than 10,000.

Dhaka wants to relocate 100,000 Rohingya from squalid border camps in southeastern Bangladesh, where nearly a million of the Muslim minority have lived in crowded conditions since fleeing a 2017 military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar.

About 2,000 more refugees were moved to Bhashan Char in late February and followed by another 1,000, Anwarul Kabir, a senior officer with the Bangladesh navy said.

READ MORE: UN to assess remote island where Bangladesh relocated Rohingya refugees

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

Entornointeligente.com