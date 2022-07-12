Fire at Riverton City dump

Entornointeligente.com /

Plumes of smoke are now billowing from the Riverton City dump in St Andrew as a fire rages at the eastern side of the disposal site.

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon says teams have been activated.

«I understand that the fire started on the tipping phase. However, we are currently experiencing very strong wind at the disposal site which could cause the fire to spread rapidly,» Gordon said.

«We have cover material and heavy-duty equipment. The fire brigade has been called,» he added.

– Ainsworth Morris

