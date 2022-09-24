Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada

Entornointeligente.com /

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others, and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces Saturday as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone.

Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and brought drenching rains and huge waves.

There was no immediate confirmation of fatalities or injuries.

Ocean waves pounded the town of Channel-Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where entire structures were washed into the sea. Mayor Brian Button said Saturday over social media that people were being evacuated to high ground as winds knocked down power lines.

«We’ve already had houses … that are washed away,» he said.

