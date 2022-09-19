Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Entornointeligente.com /

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage the governor said was «catastrophic.»

No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the United States territory said it was too early to know the full scope of damage from an expansive storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.

Up to 30 inches were forecast for Puerto Rico’s southern region.

As much as 15 inches were projected for the eastern Dominican Republic.

«It’s important people understand that this is not over,» said Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan.

