Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

By DÁNI­CA CO­TO

HA­VANA (AP) — Hur­ri­cane Fiona roared over the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic on Mon­day af­ter knock­ing out pow­er across all of Puer­to Ri­co, caus­ing dam­age the gov­er­nor said was «cat­a­stroph­ic.»

No deaths had been re­port­ed, but au­thor­i­ties in the U.S. ter­ri­to­ry said it was too ear­ly to know the full scope of dam­age from an ex­pan­sive storm that was still fore­cast to un­leash tor­ren­tial rain across Puer­to Ri­co on Mon­day.

Up to 30 inch­es (76 cen­time­ters) was fore­cast for Puer­to Ri­co’s south­ern re­gion. As much as 15 inch­es were pro­ject­ed for the east­ern Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic.

«It’s im­por­tant peo­ple un­der­stand that this is not over,» said Ernesto Morales, a me­te­o­rol­o­gist with the Na­tion­al Weath­er Ser­vice in San Juan.

He said flood­ing reached «his­toric lev­els,» with au­thor­i­ties evac­u­at­ing or res­cu­ing hun­dreds of peo­ple across the is­land.

«The dam­ages that we are see­ing are cat­a­stroph­ic,» said Gov. Pe­dro Pier­luisi.

Be­fore dawn on Mon­day, au­thor­i­ties in a boat nav­i­gat­ed the flood­ed streets of the north coast town of Catano and used a mega­phone to alert peo­ple that the pumps had col­lapsed, urg­ing them to evac­u­ate as soon as pos­si­ble.

Brown wa­ter rushed through streets, in­to homes and con­sumed a run­way air­port in south­ern Puer­to Ri­co.

Fiona al­so ripped as­phalt from roads and washed away a bridge in the cen­tral moun­tain town of Utu­a­do that po­lice said was in­stalled by the Na­tion­al Guard af­ter Hur­ri­cane Maria hit in 2017 as a Cat­e­go­ry 4 storm.

The storm al­so tore the roofs off homes, in­clud­ing that of Nel­son Ciri­no in the north­ern coastal town of Loiza.

«I was sleep­ing and saw when the cor­ru­gat­ed met­al flew off,» he said as he watched rain drench his be­long­ings and wind whip his col­or­ful cur­tains in­to the air.

Fiona was cen­tered 35 miles (55 kilo­me­ters) south­east of Samana in the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic, with max­i­mum sus­tained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) on Mon­day morn­ing, ac­cord­ing to the U.S. Na­tion­al Hur­ri­cane Cen­ter. It was mov­ing to the north­west at eight mph (13 kph).

Trop­i­cal storm-force winds ex­tend­ed out for 150 miles (240 kilo­me­ters) from the cen­ter.

Fore­cast­ers said the storm’s was ex­pect­ed to emerge over the At­lantic in the af­ter­noon and pass close to the Turks and Caicos is­lands on Tues­day. It could near Bermu­da as a ma­jor hur­ri­cane late Thurs­day or on Fri­day.

Fiona hit Puer­to Ri­co on the an­niver­sary of Hur­ri­cane Hugo, which slammed in­to the is­land in 1989 as a Cat­e­go­ry 3 storm, and two days be­fore the an­niver­sary of 2017′s dev­as­tat­ing Hur­ri­cane Maria — from which the ter­ri­to­ry has yet to ful­ly re­cov­er.

That hur­ri­cane caused near­ly 3,000 deaths and de­stroyed the pow­er grid. Five years lat­er, more than 3,000 homes still have on­ly a blue tarp as a roof.

Au­thor­i­ties an­nounced Mon­day that pow­er had been re­turned to 100,000 cus­tomers on an is­land of 3.2 mil­lion peo­ple, but pow­er dis­tri­b­u­tion com­pa­ny Luma said it could take days to ful­ly re­store ser­vice.

U.S. Pres­i­dent Joe Biden had de­clared a state of emer­gency in the U.S. ter­ri­to­ry as the eye of the storm ap­proached the is­land’s south­west cor­ner.

Puer­to Ri­co’s health cen­ters were run­ning on gen­er­a­tors — and some of those had failed. Health Sec­re­tary Car­los Mel­la­do said crews rushed to re­pair gen­er­a­tors at the Com­pre­hen­sive Can­cer Cen­ter, where sev­er­al pa­tients had to be evac­u­at­ed.

Fiona pre­vi­ous­ly bat­tered the east­ern Caribbean, killing one man in the French ter­ri­to­ry of Guade­loupe when floods washed his home away, of­fi­cials said.

