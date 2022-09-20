Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos as Category 3 hurricane

Entornointeligente.com /

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona barrelled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, prompting the government to impose a curfew.

Forecasters said Fiona was expected to pass near Grand Turk, the British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning.

«Storms are unpredictable,» Premier Washington Misick said in a statement from London, where he was attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

«You must therefore take every precaution to ensure your safety.»

Misick is scheduled to return home on Thursday.

