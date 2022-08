Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing the mur­der of a 38-year-old man of Julien Park, Diego Mar­tin.

Sean ‘Fin­gers’ Khan, a fab­ri­ca­tor and poul­try de­pot own­er, was shot dead around 9.15 am Mon­day.

He was tak­en to the St James Hos­pi­tal where he died half an hour lat­er.

Po­lice say he was shot in the right side of his stom­ach.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

