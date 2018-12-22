Finding the positive in retrenchment Pt3…

Entornointeligente.com / BO­BIE-LEE DIXON

It’s been al­most three weeks and count­ing since the lights went out at Petrotrin. Sur­re­al as it must still be for the many work­ers who are now on the bread­line, some hav­ing even shared with Guardian Me­dia back in Oc­to­ber that their sev­er­ance pack­ages weren’t all that at­trac­tive ei­ther, they must find a way to live be­yond Petrotrin.

This is the third in a three-part se­ries in which the Sun­day Guardian of­fered in­sight­ful tips from ex­perts on how re­trenched work­ers could make their ‘take home’ mon­ey work for them.

This week we speak with and share some tips by First Cit­i­zens’ GM, Sana Rag­bir.

Doc­u­ment all cur­rent house­hold ex­pens­es

For fam­i­lies to stay afloat in the face of re­trench­ment, Rag­bir said they should be­gin with en­sur­ing that all cur­rent house­hold ex­pens­es on a month­ly ba­sis are clear­ly doc­u­ment­ed.

“Be sure to dif­fer­en­ti­ate ‘dis­cre­tionary ex­pens­es’. In oth­er words, what are the ex­pens­es that can be cut and are not need­ed? Look for al­ter­na­tive sup­pli­ers/prod­ucts that are cheap­er al­ter­na­tives—such as switch­ing from for­eign goods to lo­cal goods etc,” she said.

Rag­bir said with the mon­ey re­ceived from a re­trench­ment, the fam­i­ly should at least en­sure that there are three to six months of month­ly ex­pens­es put aside. This month­ly ex­pense fig­ure, she said, should be de­ter­mined af­ter mak­ing all the re­quired ad­just­ments and cut­backs.

As­sess ex­ist­ing loans and mort­gages

It might be a good time to rene­go­ti­ate pay­ment plans on loans and mort­gages, Rag­bir said. She rec­om­mend­ed reach­ing out to your re­spec­tive fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion to dis­cuss the op­tions of rene­go­ti­at­ing.

She said at Christ­mas there are loan cam­paigns of­fered at var­i­ous fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions where there are at­trac­tive op­tions. Switch­ing banks if nec­es­sary, where bet­ter fi­nanc­ing rates on ex­ist­ing loans/mort­gages ex­ist, should al­so be con­sid­ered.

“While there will be fees as­so­ci­at­ed with switch­ing and rene­go­ti­at­ing loans, it is im­por­tant to com­pare the re­duced in­ter­est rate on a month­ly ba­sis ver­sus the ex­ist­ing in­ter­est rate and the sav­ings that will re­sult there. Don’t just fo­cus on the one-time costs as­so­ci­at­ed with the switch or rene­go­ti­a­tion,” Rag­bir said.

Take ‘care­ful’ risk

Af­ter you have put aside your month­ly ex­pens­es, don’t be ap­pre­hen­sive to in­vest the bal­ance of funds, Rag­bir ad­vised.

She re­it­er­at­ed that younger peo­ple should use this op­por­tu­ni­ty to in­vest their mon­ey. “Be­ing young af­fords the op­por­tu­ni­ty that many of these per­sons will be re-em­ployed in a short time, es­pe­cial­ly those that are high­ly qual­i­fied. There­fore, look for medi­um-term slight­ly mod­er­ate risk in­vest­ments such as in­ter­na­tion­al bonds and eq­ui­ties, growth and in­come funds,” she ad­vised.

Rag­bir said peo­ple should look at dif­fer­ent in­vest­ment op­tions. “It is im­por­tant that any fi­nan­cial ad­vis­er as­sess­es your cur­rent sit­u­a­tion and per­forms a risk pro­file as­sess­ment so that any rec­om­men­da­tions made are suit­able and ap­pro­pri­ate. Use these ex­cess funds that you have come up­on to in­vest for the longer-term fu­ture and plan for you and your chil­dren’s ed­u­ca­tion, buy­ing a house, re­tire­ment etc. These funds can be placed in in­vest­ments that do not need to be re­deemed right away for easy with­draw­al.”

For the old­er em­ploy­ees who may be close to re­tire­ment, one would ex­pect that the risk pro­file is slight­ly more con­ser­v­a­tive. As a re­sult, she rec­om­mend­ed that this group of peo­ple sit with their fi­nan­cial ad­vis­er to ex­plore more con­ser­v­a­tive, less risky in­vest­ments to save those ex­cess funds.

“These in­vest­ments should al­so of­fer op­por­tu­ni­ties for quick and easy re­demp­tion of funds so that they can be ac­cessed eas­i­ly.”

In the same breath, how­ev­er, Rag­bir said, there may be some old­er em­ploy­ees, who are very qual­i­fied and have a lot of busi­ness ex­pe­ri­ence. These peo­ple she not­ed, should look for “en­tre­pre­neur­ial type” ac­tiv­i­ties.

“There are many young com­pa­nies emerg­ing in T&T now who need seed cap­i­tal fi­nanc­ing and ad­vice and ex­per­tise from ap­pro­pri­ate men­tors. Ex­plore the var­i­ous busi­ness cham­bers to seek out a list of emerg­ing busi­ness­es and ideas. See where you can find a busi­ness idea that will ben­e­fit from your ex­pe­ri­ence and look for ways to in­vest in the com­pa­ny. Fi­nan­cial ad­vis­ers will al­so be able to ad­vise on ap­pro­pri­ate ways to make these in­vest­ments once you find an idea or busi­ness worth pur­su­ing.”

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com