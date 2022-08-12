Finance minister slams editorial on land acquisition for Tobago airport expansion

Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of Fi­nance Hon. Colm Im­bert MP, has rub­bished claims that «Gov­ern­ment has ‘short-cir­cuit­ed’ the land ac­qui­si­tion process for the con­struc­tion of the new air­port ter­mi­nal build­ing in To­ba­go be­cause the mat­ter was be­fore the court.»

Ac­cord­ing to the min­is­ter, such an as­sess­ment, which ap­pears in the ed­i­to­r­i­al of a dai­ly news­pa­per, «is sim­ply un­true».

«The Gov­ern­ment has painstak­ing­ly sought to ne­go­ti­ate com­pen­sa­tion with the oc­cu­pants for the ac­qui­si­tion of these par­tic­u­lar lands for the last three (3) years with­out any res­o­lu­tion,» the min­is­ter wrote in his state­ment re­but­ting the ed­i­to­r­i­al’s as­ser­tion con­cern­ing the cur­rent stale­mate.

«It should be not­ed that in sev­er­al in­stances, these lands were al­ready ac­quired and paid for by the State many years ago. It should be em­pha­sised that the to­tal com­pen­sa­tion be­ing of­fered to the oc­cu­pants of the lands is sig­nif­i­cant­ly more than is re­quired un­der the Land Ac­qui­si­tion Act and the Gov­ern­ment has raised the sum of $300 mil­lion for land ac­qui­si­tion for the new air­port ter­mi­nal in To­ba­go, of which over $200 mil­lion has al­ready been paid to over 100 own­ers and/or oc­cu­pants of lands re­quired for the project,» Min­is­ter Im­bert ex­plained.

He added: «This stale­mate has stymied the con­struc­tion of the crit­i­cal­ly need­ed new in­ter­na­tion­al air­port ter­mi­nal in To­ba­go for over a year and is cost­ing mil­lions of dol­lars in claims for de­lays.»

Just af­ter 8 am, on Thurs­day 12 Au­gust 2022, po­lice of­fi­cers moved in­to Cromp­ton Trace to ex­e­cute an evic­tion or­der. The Of­fice of the Com­mis­sion­er of State Lands con­firmed three war­rants of pos­ses­sion were ex­e­cut­ed and not­ed that sev­er­al steps were tak­en be­fore fil­ing the war­rants and that of­fers of com­pen­sa­tion were al­so made by NID­CO.

The To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA) filed an in­junc­tion in a last-ditch ef­fort to save a fam­i­ly’s home from be­ing de­mol­ished. The THA con­firmed that the Com­mis­sion­er of State Lands re­ceived in­struc­tions to pause the process of de­mol­ish­ing the Per­cy fam­i­ly’s res­i­dence at Crown Point.

The fi­nance min­is­ter not­ed in his state­ment this morn­ing:

«The ex­er­cise of pos­ses­sion yes­ter­day was NOT be­fore the court when it com­menced… [and] the court [had not] grant­ed an in­junc­tion to stop the land ac­qui­si­tion process…»

The fi­nance min­is­ter re-stat­ed Gov­ern­ment’s com­mit­ment to To­ba­go’s de­vel­op­ment, and «to mod­ernising the air trans­port in­fra­struc­ture in To­ba­go, so that To­ba­go will keep pace with its tourism com­peti­tors in the Re­gion, who are all up­grad­ing their air­ports for the ben­e­fit of their cit­i­zens with­out be­ing hum­bugged by po­lit­i­cal ob­struc­tion­ism.»

«If the process of land ac­qui­si­tion con­tin­ues to be ob­struct­ed, a new air­port ter­mi­nal will nev­er be built,» the min­is­ter points out, «and To­ba­go will re­main un­com­pet­i­tive and lag be­hind in terms of avi­a­tion fa­cil­i­ties.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

