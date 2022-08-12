Finance minister slams editorial on land acquisition for Tobago airport expansion

Minister of Finance Hon. Colm Imbert MP, has rubbished claims that «Government has ‘short-circuited’ the land acquisition process for the construction of the new airport terminal building in Tobago because the matter was before the court.»
According to the minister, such an assessment, which appears in the editorial of a daily newspaper, «is simply untrue».
«The Government has painstakingly sought to negotiate compensation with the occupants for the acquisition of these particular lands for the last three (3) years without any resolution,» the minister wrote in his statement rebutting the editorial’s assertion concerning the current stalemate.
«It should be noted that in several instances, these lands were already acquired and paid for by the State many years ago. It should be emphasised that the total compensation being offered to the occupants of the lands is significantly more than is required under the Land Acquisition Act and the Government has raised the sum of $300 million for land acquisition for the new airport terminal in Tobago, of which over $200 million has already been paid to over 100 owners and/or occupants of lands required for the project,» Minister Imbert explained.
He added: «This stalemate has stymied the construction of the critically needed new international airport terminal in Tobago for over a year and is costing millions of dollars in claims for delays.»
Just after 8 am, on Thursday 12 August 2022, police officers moved into Crompton Trace to execute an eviction order. The Office of the Commissioner of State Lands confirmed three warrants of possession were executed and noted that several steps were taken before filing the warrants and that offers of compensation were also made by NIDCO.
The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) filed an injunction in a last-ditch effort to save a family’s home from being demolished. The THA confirmed that the Commissioner of State Lands received instructions to pause the process of demolishing the Percy family’s residence at Crown Point.
The finance minister noted in his statement this morning:
«The exercise of possession yesterday was NOT before the court when it commenced… [and] the court [had not] granted an injunction to stop the land acquisition process…»
The finance minister re-stated Government’s commitment to Tobago’s development, and «to modernising the air transport infrastructure in Tobago, so that Tobago will keep pace with its tourism competitors in the Region, who are all upgrading their airports for the benefit of their citizens without being humbugged by political obstructionism.»
«If the process of land acquisition continues to be obstructed, a new airport terminal will never be built,» the minister points out, «and Tobago will remain uncompetitive and lag behind in terms of aviation facilities.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian