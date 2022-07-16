Finance minister condemns opposition senator’s ‘misleading’ claims against First Citizens

Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of Fi­nance Colm Im­bert MP, has once again tak­en Op­po­si­tion Sen­a­tor Wade Mark to task, over his com­ments con­cern­ing First Cit­i­zens Bank, ac­cus­ing him once more of at­tempt­ing to «dam­age the na­tion­al as­set».

This time, the min­is­ter is tak­ing is­sue with the sen­a­tor’s com­ments in a news­pa­per ar­ti­cle pub­lished on Fri­day 15 Ju­ly 2022, in which Min­is­ter Im­bert says Sen­a­tor Mark ap­pears in­tent on at­tack­ing the in­tegri­ty of the bank, with mis­lead­ing ac­cu­sa­tions.

The fol­low­ing is the full text of the state­ment is­sued by the Min­is­ter of Fi­nance…

Sen­a­tor Mark’s Wild Ac­cu­sa­tions in Ex­press Ar­ti­cle of Ju­ly 15th, 2022, De­signed to Dam­age Na­tion­al As­set

(Min­istry of Fi­nance) — The Min­is­ter of Fi­nance notes with con­cern yet an­oth­er as­sault of un­sub­stan­ti­at­ed claims from Sen­a­tor Wade Mark against First Cit­i­zens Bank in the Trinidad Ex­press of Ju­ly 15, 2022 and notes the co­in­ci­dence of the tim­ing of his false and mis­lead­ing al­le­ga­tions at the ex­act same time as the Bank’s lat­est Pub­lic Of­fer­ing.

Out of an abun­dance of con­cern for the rep­u­ta­tion of a valu­able state as­set, the Min­is­ter feels con­strained to point out the fol­low­ing flaws in the Ex­press’ nar­ra­tive, and Sen­a­tor Mark’s fren­zied words.

Ac­cord­ing to the ar­ti­cle, «the ma­jor­i­ty of Cor­ner­stone’s as­sets were based on shares in Bari­ta In­vest­ments Ltd» and Sen­a­tor Mark said, «one would not be able to use it as col­lat­er­al to se­cure a loan.»

Both Sen­a­tor Mark and the Ex­press are ig­nor­ing that in the nor­mal course of busi­ness, banks con­sid­er all forms of col­lat­er­al for loans. This could IN­CLUDE shares in com­pa­nies list­ed on Stock Ex­changes which could be the Trinidad Stock Ex­change or any oth­er pub­lic stock ex­change. These se­cu­ri­ties are valu­able, mar­ketable and can read­i­ly be con­vert­ed in­to cash. In most cas­es shares can more eas­i­ly be con­vert­ed in­to cash than try­ing to sell a car, prop­er­ty or ma­chin­ery. Bari­ta shares are list­ed on the Ja­maica Stock Ex­change a recog­nised and well-reg­u­lat­ed re­gion­al stock ex­change. Stan­dard prac­tice with­in the bank­ing in­dus­try could re­quire col­lat­er­al in the form of shares to have a mar­gin of up to 50% above the loan amount.

The ar­ti­cle al­so as­serts that «Di­rec­tors and oth­er rel­e­vant stake­hold­ers in Cor­ner­stone re­mained un­known…» How­ev­er, a brief pe­rusal of Bari­ta In­vest­ments Lim­it­ed’s lat­est an­nu­al re­port, which is avail­able on the Ja­maica Stock Ex­change web­site, pages 16 to 27 to be pre­cise, pro­vides sub­stan­tial in­for­ma­tion on Cor­ner­stone that Sen­a­tor Mark al­leges is «un­known».

The ar­ti­cle then shifts from un­der­min­ing Cor­ner­stone, Bari­ta’s ma­jor­i­ty share­hold­er, and be­gins to wage a di­rect at­tack on FCB’s prof­itabil­i­ty, de­spite the pletho­ra of pub­lic ev­i­dence that sup­ports the bank’s in­tegri­ty and out­stand­ing per­for­mance not just lo­cal­ly, but in the west­ern hemi­sphere. It is note­wor­thy that the same First Cit­i­zens Bank 2021 was named Bank of the Year in Trinidad and To­ba­go by Latin Fi­nance and the 2021 Bank of the Year Trinidad and To­ba­go by Banker Mag­a­zine.

Sen­a­tor Mark, how­ev­er, through the Ex­press, in try­ing to re­spond to state­ments made by the Min­is­ter of Fi­nance about his pre­vi­ous out­burst, er­ro­neous­ly states, «FCB had earned US$ 13.7mil­lion from the trans­ac­tion but said there was no ev­i­dence of this «…. «He is talk­ing about un­re­alised cap­i­tal gains» «You can’t take this to a bank» «That is mo­nop­oly mon­ey.»

A busi­ness re­porter, an­a­lyst or com­men­ta­tor worth his/her salt knows that the In­ter­na­tion­al Ac­count­ing Stan­dard IFRS 9, re­quires fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions to val­ue their as­sets in­clud­ing Shares and Bonds at cur­rent mar­ket prices. For a share list­ed on a stock ex­change this is done based on the last trad­ed price on the stock ex­change. Record­ing these changes in val­ue is a recog­nised in­ter­na­tion­al ac­count­ing stan­dard re­quire­ment. In oth­er words, us­ing a house as an ex­am­ple, when ap­ply­ing for a loan the bank looks at the cur­rent val­ue of the house, not the price at which it was pur­chased. The same method is ap­plied to shares.

In an­oth­er wild swipe at the APO, Sen­a­tor Mark claims, «the present APO of­fered an em­ploy­ee share own­er­ship plan at five per­cent of avail­able shares and asked «where are the in­di­vid­ual em­ploy­ees?» «Mark said no de­f­i­n­i­tions had been giv­en in the of­fer­ing for in­di­vid­ual in­vestors who were be­ing of­fered 55 per­cent of shares but did not have to come from T&T. They could come from Poland, Mars…»

Sen­a­tor Mark knows on­ly too well that Em­ploy­ees of First Cit­i­zens are in­clud­ed in the «In­di­vid­ual in­vestor» buck­et for al­lo­ca­tion, along with all mem­bers of the pub­lic. In ac­cor­dance with the pol­i­cy of pro­mot­ing the widest pos­si­ble par­tic­i­pa­tion in share own­er­ship, this cat­e­go­ry has been al­lo­cat­ed the high­est per­cent­age al­lo­ca­tion of 55% of the of­fer.

In ad­di­tion, the of­fer of shares is reg­is­tered ON­LY with the Trinidad and To­ba­go Se­cu­ri­ties Ex­change Com­mis­sion and HAS NOT been reg­is­tered in any oth­er ju­ris­dic­tion out­side of Trinidad and To­ba­go.

How­ev­er, in the event a for­eign na­tion­al has:

a) a Stock Bro­ker­age Ac­count in Trinidad and To­ba­go and

b) they are in­ter­est­ed and con­tact a Trinidad and To­ba­go reg­is­tered Stock­bro­ker; they are able to ap­ply for shares and

c) once the ap­pli­ca­tion sat­is­fies the req­ui­site re­quire­ments as stat­ed in the Prospec­tus;

will be al­lo­cat­ed with­in the ap­pro­pri­ate cat­e­go­ry along­side any oth­er valid ap­pli­ca­tion.

The Min­is­ter hopes that these ad­di­tion­al facts, all pub­licly avail­able, will prop­er­ly in­form Sen­a­tor Mark about Cor­ner­stone, Bari­ta and First Cit­i­zens Bank and that the Sen­a­tor will stop try­ing to ir­re­spon­si­bly un­der­mine a valu­able na­tion­al as­set, for no good rea­son, and in­stead will change his ap­proach to sup­port an im­por­tant lo­cal fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com