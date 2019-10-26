Final season of Modern Family will feature Courteney Cox and David Beckham in a hot tub

Entornointeligente.com /

Modern Family has entered its 11th and final season, which means it is running out of opportunities to add big-name celebrities to its impressive guest roster. (Oh, hello, Jordan Peele , Elizabeth Banks , Ed Norton .) Now comes word of two more: Courteney Cox and David Beckham . The Friends alum and soccer legend (we’ll let you figure out which is which) will appear together in an episode of ABC’s hit family comedy that is slated to air in early 2020.

What’s more: They’ll both be in hot water — rather literally, as you can see above in Cox’s Instagram post, which hinted at the news and also includes a photo of series stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet joining in on the hot tub high jinks.

But EW has a few additional details on these guest spots. Cox and Beckham will be seen playing themselves as they compete together in a celebrity bowling tournament. However, the good times take a turn for the worse when they wind up entangled in family drama that involves “’80s aerobics classes, a terrifying pool slide, and three side-by-side hot tubs.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

