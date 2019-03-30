Entornointeligente.com / Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crashed three weeks ago after one pilot said to the other, “pitch up, pitch up,” according to The Wall Street Journal.LINK ORIGINAL: Notifeed
Final moments of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max revealed: Pilot recorded saying ‘pitch up, pitch up’
2 min ago
1 min read
Quizás te guste
Más en EntornoInteligente.com
Negocios
Final moments of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max revealed: Pilot recorded saying ‘pitch up, pitch up’
2 min ago
Negocios
Final moments of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max revealed: Pilot recorded saying ‘pitch up, pitch up’
2 min ago
2 min ago