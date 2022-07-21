Fight against sexual abuse of minors must be a holistic approach

Entornointeligente.com /

The fight against sexual abuse of minors cannot only be fought by the prosecution, the police, and the courts.

That’s according to the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sherma Dalrymple.

She says there must be a holistic approach from medical practitioners, welfare officers, teachers, parents and guardians in this fight.

She said this section, 31(a), has also been criminalized.

Persons can also be fined and jailed for wilfully preventing or obstructing a matter under the sexual offences act.

The acting DPP says this is a criminal offence.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sherma Dalrymple.

She also highlighted the Criminal Law and Procedure Act in Dominica which speaks to perverting the course of justice.

Perverting the course of justice is an indictable offense and the prosecution has the ability to charge a person under this act.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

