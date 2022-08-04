Fight Against Human Trafficking Continues

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government remains committed to eliminating human trafficking in Jamaica, says Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne.

«Despite a clear recognition of the dimensions of the problem and the commitment of the Government and institutions to combat human trafficking, we find that the number of victims continue to grow. We must ensure that our efforts are truly effective in the struggle against this atrocity, and as such, the Government continues in its relentless fight against this scourge,» Mr. Mayne said.

He was speaking at an event dubbed, ‘Trafficking Conversations’, on July 29 at the Office of the National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, in Kingston.

The function was held as part of activities in observance of Trafficking in Persons Week, from July 24 to 30.

Mr. Mayne pointed out that the Government has taken the right steps to address the issue.

«These include the training of our front-line workers, including our police, customs officers, immigration officers, healthcare workers, labour officers; sensitising our parents, teachers and students, to increase their awareness of trafficking in persons, and most importantly, how to protect themselves from becoming prey to trafficking,» the State Minister said.

He also cited the development of a Trafficking in Persons Handbook as one of the achievements of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP).

«The development of a Handbook on Trafficking in Persons is designed to increase the knowledge of members within the public and private sectors and the various elements to trafficking in persons, including its definition, the indicators, screening tools for front-line officers, and referral mechanisms,» Mr. Mayne explained.

The State Minister acknowledged that the continually changing landscape of the Internet, social media, and other forms of communications technology offers traffickers greater opportunities to coordinate and disguise their operations and target would-be victims.

He said the Government is committed to filling those needs as they continue to invest in the material resources of law-enforcement agencies, as well as the enhanced professionalism and specialisation of personnel in this area.

«We pledge and commit to continued collaboration and support, leading the charge of addressing this very serious issue,» the State Minister emphasised.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

