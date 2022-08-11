Fiery protest over landslide in Barrackpore

SASCHA WILSON
Commuters travelling along Papourie Road, Upper Barrackpore, were forced to seek alternative routes this morning, following a fiery protest by residents over a massive landslide in their community.
With only a narrow strip of the road remaining, residents complained that it is a danger to all road users, and that one home is in jeopardy and their vehicles are being damaged on a daily basis.
«We want we road fix!» chanted the residents as they blocked the road with burning tyres and debris.
Resident Lyndon Samuel, 70, complained:
«Look, I so upset! That is my niece house. That is not $2,000 you know. That is millions of dollars there, going down the drain. Nobody come to assist no one here. When they knock on your door, you voting, you chook your finger and they forget you for ten years.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian