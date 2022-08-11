Fiery protest over landslide in Barrackpore

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

Com­muters trav­el­ling along Pa­pourie Road, Up­per Bar­rack­pore, were forced to seek al­ter­na­tive routes this morn­ing, fol­low­ing a fiery protest by res­i­dents over a mas­sive land­slide in their com­mu­ni­ty.

With on­ly a nar­row strip of the road re­main­ing, res­i­dents com­plained that it is a dan­ger to all road users, and that one home is in jeop­ardy and their ve­hi­cles are be­ing dam­aged on a dai­ly ba­sis.

«We want we road fix!» chant­ed the res­i­dents as they blocked the road with burn­ing tyres and de­bris.

Res­i­dent Lyn­don Samuel, 70, com­plained:

«Look, I so up­set! That is my niece house. That is not $2,000 you know. That is mil­lions of dol­lars there, go­ing down the drain. No­body come to as­sist no one here. When they knock on your door, you vot­ing, you chook your fin­ger and they for­get you for ten years.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com