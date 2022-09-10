Feud within PDP escalates after emergency meeting

Ambika Jagassarsingh
ambika.jagassarsingh
@guardian.co.tt
As the country looks on, the public spat between Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke continued yesterday, after Duke removed Augustine as a deputy leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots.
Duke made the decision in an emergency meeting of the PDP on Thursday night, hours after Augustine revealed at a press conference that he was reviewing Duke’s roles and responsibilities as deputy Chief Secretary.
The situation developed after both men clashed over how the THA had handled funding for a New York tour by the Roxborough Folk Performers. Members of the group were said to be stranded without money after they went on a tour which coincided with Labour Day activities in New York.
In a statement on the decision, Duke announced that Augustine’s appointment as deputy political leader of the PDP had been revoked with immediate effect, along with those of Faith B Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Paterson.
«The public is hereby to note that they are now ordinary members of the PDP and should be guided accordingly,» the short release noted.
Efforts to contact the feuding party colleagues, Augustine and Duke, were unsuccessful yesterday, as they did not answer calls or messages. B Yisrael also did not return calls.
In an immediate response to the situation, head of the Tobago Chamber, Martin George, implored Augustine and Duke to be wary of the path they were now going down.
«Things are boiling and we urge caution, and we urge for tempers to be cooled, we urge for egos to be restrained and brought under control,» George said.
George even offered to mediate the situation in an attempt to find a quick resolution.
Contacted yesterday on the developing situation, political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath described it as a conflict of control between both men.
«It’s a power struggle within the PDP but it’s not a power struggle within the THA… Two man rat in one hole, it had to happen,» he said.
He added, however, that this matter, «Has nothing to do with the administration of the THA and, in fact, what Watson Duke would probably realise is that while he may remove Farley Augustine as deputy political leader, which is a non-salary job, he could be removed by Farley Augustine as deputy Chief Sec and that is a salaried position.»
Political analyst Dr Winford James meanwhile said Augustine and Duke needed to find a solution and turn around the situation for the sake of the Tobagonians. If no resolution is put forth, he said Tobago could eventually have to return to the polls.
According to Section 35 of the THA Act, the positions of both Chief Secretary and deputy Chief Secretary can be revoked once a motion of no confidence is passed by assemblymen.
Tobagonians were yesterday contemplating whether Duke, if he had the support of the majority of the other PDP members, could not move a similar motion to remove Augustine as Chief Secretary.
However, Dr James said from a THA perspective, Augustine can also remove Duke, since he (Augustine) has both the power to appoint and remove him from his position.
However, he noted, «Mr Duke cannot, working from his position as the political leader of PDP, he cannot outside of the assembly and in the absence of holding the position of Chief Secretary…it is not legally possible for him to get rid of Mr Augustine.»
James said he believed it was legally possible that both men could use a motion of no confidence to remove the other, but he could give no definitive answer on that aspect at the moment.
But political analyst Dr Shane Mohammed does not believe the situation has to escalate very far and echoed Dr James’ plea for the men to find a solution.
He advised the Chief Secretary to stay the course and maintain focus. «They have a mandate and a responsibility to the people of Tobago and they should not be side-tracked by petty politics,» Mohammed said,
To Duke, he proposed that he cross the floor and take up a position on the opposing bench.
Former Chief Secretary under the PNM administration, Ancil Dennis, meanwhile said he had no comment on PDP’s bacchanal.
«My focus is on the PNM here in Tobago, to ensure that whenever we are called upon whether it is four years or two years that we are in a position to restore dignified and inspirational leadership to the island of Tobago.»
Several other integral members of the Tobago political landscape refrained from commenting on the brewing situation when contacted yesterday, including economist Vanus James, noting they needed to be fully appraised of the situation.
The PDP has only been at the helm of the THA for nine months.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian