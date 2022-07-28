Festival Song Winner to Be Announced Today

Entornointeligente.com /

The winner of the Jamaica 60 Festival Song Competition will be announced at the National Indoor Sports Centre, National Stadium Complex, today (July 28).

The event is slated to commence at 8:00 p.m.

The 10 finalists in this year’s competition are Jamaica Sweet Again, by Dez I Boyd; Jamaica Nice Again, by Inspiyah; Rock to da Beat, by Intrestt; I’m A Proud Jamaican, by Magic Flute; Out of Many, by Nazzleman; Defend Jamaica, by Nitty Kutchie; Sixty, by One1; Diamond Jubilee, by Orkid; Bring Back the Love, by Stamp; and Nuh Weh Nice Like Yard, by Sacaj.

Addressing the House of Representatives on July 26, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, informed that the winning festival song will be decided by judges’ scores as well as from the tally of public voting.

The show will be aired live on Television Jamaica (TVJ) and Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) and streamed live on the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) website and YouTube channel, along with the Ministry’s and Minister Grange’s Facebook pages.

Tickets for admission to the National Indoor Sports Centre for the Festival Song Grand Finale are available at Sangster’s Book Store in the Springs Plaza and Cross Roads.

Admission is free, but individuals must have a ticket to enter the venue.

Meanwhile, the finals of the Gospel Star Competition will be on Saturday, July 30 from the studios of the Creative Production and Training Centre (CPTC), beginning at 8:00 p.m.

It will be broadcast live on PBCJ, Love TV and Mello TV. It will also be streamed online.

