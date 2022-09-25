Fesco spends near $900m on LPG, service station buildout

Entornointeligente.com /

Future Energy Source Company Limited, which trades as Fesco, has pumped the greater part of $894 million into cutting a pathway into the cooking gas market and, to a lesser extent, the buildout of its Beechwood Avenue service station, earnings from which it largely expects to recuperate upon the launch of the cooking gas division in financial year 2024.

Company CEO Jeremy Barnes, while not disclosing the current status of development works by the petroleum marketing company for its entry into the LPG or cooking gas business, said the company has been pumping most of its excess cash into the capital-intensive venture.

Its asset balance for the year ended March 2022 was $1.1 billion compared to $256 million for the financial year ended March 2021.

«That business is not just about fuel acquisition, you have to get trucks to go to the refinery. You also have to have storage, filling facilities, as well as storage at each customer’s home, meaning the cylinder,» Barnes told shareholders during the company’s 2022 annual general meeting on Friday.

«We haven’t sold one litre of LPG yet, and so we’ve been going through this investment period without generating revenues. But, the coming months or quarters when we do launch the business, we expect to see that cash flowing back into the business,» he said.

