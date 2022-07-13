Ferry Police on Mandela Highway closed for renovation

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ferry Police Station on Mandela Highway in St Catherine has been closed for renovation.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force advised of temporary situation on Tuesday evening.

It says members of the Ferry community and its environs are to direct their concerns and queries to the nearby Duhaney Park Police Station in St Andrew.

That station is located at 3-5 Succliffe Avenue, Kingston 20.

Persons can also use take their issues to the Central Village Police Station.

