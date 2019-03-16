Female police officer shot dead in India-controlled Kashmir

Entornointeligente.com / NEW DELHI, March 16 (Xinhua) — Suspected militants shot dead a female police officer in India-controlled Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, local police said.

The official Twitter handle of the Kashmir Police said, “Terrorists today shot at a woman police officer Khushboo at Vehil area in Shopian. We pay tributes to her sacrifices and condemn this gruesome act of terror. We stand by her family at this critical juncture.”

According to the police, Khushboo, a special police officer in the police department, was fired upon by the suspected militants at her home.

Meanwhile, according to media, the Indian Army, Special Operation Group of Police and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com