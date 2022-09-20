Female guard needs blood says daughters

Entornointeligente.com /

Pe­o­la Bap­tiste, the lone fe­male se­cu­ri­ty guard shot in Mon­day’s mur­der­ous heist out­side Pen­ny­wise Plaza in La Ro­maine, has been trans­ferred to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, hav­ing been shot mul­ti­ple times in the chest, shoul­der and ab­domen.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia on Tues­day, daugh­ter Makin­ni Welling­ton said Bap­tiste was con­scious but was still in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion.

«She is at Ac­ci­dent and Emer­gency at Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex since 5 am. She has not been ward­ed as yet. She re­quires blood. She is O-pos­i­tive,» Makin­ni re­vealed.

De­scrib­ing her moth­er’s in­juries, Makin­ni said:

«She is re­spon­sive, but she is still in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion. She has in­ter­nal bleed­ing and re­quires surgery. Apart from be­ing shot in the chest, shoul­der and ab­domen, she was grazed on both sides of her face. On the right side, the cheek­bone is frac­tured. She has swelling in her head and face.»

Say­ing the rob­bery was clear­ly a set-up, Makin­ni said her moth­er had no time to re­spond as the gun­men pounced on them, fir­ing in­stant­ly with au­to­mat­ic weapons.

«She was wear­ing her bul­let­proof vest. Due to the cir­cum­stance, they weren’t able to re­spond. It is a stan­dard pro­ce­dure that they al­ways have on their bul­let­proof vest. My moth­er was sit­ting in the back and the dri­ver and oth­er guy who died were sit­ting in the front,» Makin­ni said.

De­scrib­ing her moth­er as hard­work­ing and lov­ing, Makin­ni said:

«My mom is sin­gle with six chil­dren, and she is a worka­holic be­cause she knows she has to pro­vide for her fam­i­ly. She is very lov­ing and out­go­ing and tries her best to make ends meet at home.»

In De­cem­ber, Bap­tiste would be 58 years old, and she was al­ways com­mit­ted to her job, hav­ing been in se­cu­ri­ty for over 20 years.

«She had in­ci­dents be­fore, and it is not the first time she felt un­com­fort­able. This is the first time it has reached so far,» Makin­ni added.

