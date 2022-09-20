Female guard needs blood says daughters

Peola Baptiste, the lone female security guard shot in Monday’s murderous heist outside Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine, has been transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, having been shot multiple times in the chest, shoulder and abdomen.
Speaking to Guardian Media on Tuesday, daughter Makinni Wellington said Baptiste was conscious but was still in a critical condition.
«She is at Accident and Emergency at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex since 5 am. She has not been warded as yet. She requires blood. She is O-positive,» Makinni revealed.
Describing her mother’s injuries, Makinni said:
«She is responsive, but she is still in a critical condition. She has internal bleeding and requires surgery. Apart from being shot in the chest, shoulder and abdomen, she was grazed on both sides of her face. On the right side, the cheekbone is fractured. She has swelling in her head and face.»
Saying the robbery was clearly a set-up, Makinni said her mother had no time to respond as the gunmen pounced on them, firing instantly with automatic weapons.
«She was wearing her bulletproof vest. Due to the circumstance, they weren’t able to respond. It is a standard procedure that they always have on their bulletproof vest. My mother was sitting in the back and the driver and other guy who died were sitting in the front,» Makinni said.
Describing her mother as hardworking and loving, Makinni said:
«My mom is single with six children, and she is a workaholic because she knows she has to provide for her family. She is very loving and outgoing and tries her best to make ends meet at home.»
In December, Baptiste would be 58 years old, and she was always committed to her job, having been in security for over 20 years.
«She had incidents before, and it is not the first time she felt uncomfortable. This is the first time it has reached so far,» Makinni added.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian