Entornointeligente.com /

Search form Search Main menu Home News Business Sports Columns Contact Us E-Paper Natalia Morgan from Kiros Variety 246, who presented the participants' remarks for the graduates of Personal and Economic Empowerment of Women, receives her graduation certificate from Minister in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Culture, Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight.

FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS GRADUATE PROGRAMME Tue, 07/05/2022 – 7:04am ELEVEN successful participants of the Personal and Economic Empowerment of Women (PEEW) graduated from the programme on Sunday, June 26 2022, at their showcase and graduation ceremony, which was held at Courtyard by Marriott, Garrison, St Michael. The female entrepreneurs whose businesses range from Property Management to Culinary Arts showcased their products and services from as early as 4 pm to persons who came to give them their support. Natalia Morgan who is the owner of Kiros Variety 246 detailed the participants’ experience over the past 12 weeks stating one of the most interesting classes for the female entrepreneurs was the digital marketing component as they learned how to market their businesses on social media. «Over the past twelve weeks, we were able to familiarise ourselves with budgeting skills, tools to manage our businesses more effectively, learn and understand the value and concept of pricing, focus on our main ideas for our businesses and who our targeted demographic is. The focus on marketing our businesses through technology via social media was another major point of interest as we were shown the steps to place our small businesses on social media platforms as well as following through with posting quality content through our varied channels,» she said. Morgan said that all of the participants have left the programme with coherent information on the steps to further their businesses and some of the graduates have already used some of the concepts they would have learned in their businesses. «We have all come away with new knowledge around what a business entails or we can say that we have enhanced the knowledge that we already have to take our businesses to higher heights. For some of us, we have already begun to implement some of the information that we have learned into our respective businesses during the duration of the programme. Most of us have changed our thinking from seeing our businesses just as a side hus- tle into a profitable and manageable business and pushing our businesses to their optimum capacity,»she said. The owner of Kiros Variety 246 said that the interaction between her peers and the tutors created a comfortable learn- ing environment that allowed them to reach their maximum potential. «The interaction with the tutors as well as each other created a very comfortable and easy learning environment as there was no wrong answer or no bad question as we were all there to learn from each other and assist each other throughout the journey. It was rewarding to be in a room with like-minded individuals and influential beings and discuss mental issues as mothers, par- ents, heads of households and now effective bread- winners. [PEEW Programme] has also [as- sisted us] with better management skills in terms of time manage- ment and balancing life as a whole and still be an effective business person,» she said. The patrons of the event were treated to short videos where the students recounted their experiences in the programme and shared a bit about their products and services. Members of the audience thoroughly enjoyed the presentations as they were able to see first-hand the growth of these entrepreneurial women who have grown leaps and bounds since becoming a part of the PEEW Programme a mere 12 weeks ago. Development Specialist at Caribbean Policy Research Centre (CPDC) which sponsored the Personal and Economic Empowerment of Women Program, Geneva Oliverie said the CPDC remains committed to en- suring that the most vul- nerable in the society have programmes that could assist them with their social and economic empowerment. «CPDC has sought to alleviate many of the effects of the [Covid-19] pandemic on marginalised sectors. It is against these unwavering impacts on the most vulnerable communities that CPDC would have garnered funding support from the European Union and implemented the project: Strengthening Civil Society’s Capacity to Alleviate the Impact of COVID-19 on Vulnerable Communities in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. Under the project we sought to provide critical solutions to Non- Governmental Organisations and their beneficiaries with the overall aim to foster pos- itive social change in the lives of the marginalised through job creation and employment develop- ment initiatives and also to provide a new strategy utilising community- sensitive approaches to encourage entrepreneurship,»she said. Olivere thanked PCW for their dedication to en- suring that marginalised persons in Barbados can have a wide range of de- velopmental opportuni- ties which provide them with the infrastructure to improve their socio-eco- nomic standing. She con- gratulated the graduates for their dedication and commitment to their business development. Delivering the featured address was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Responsible for Culture, Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight who told the women that their businesses are an integral part of Barbados’ economic development. She implored them to use the skills that they have learnt during the past twelve weeks to become exemplary female entrepreneurs. Chief Executive Officer of Pinelands Creative Workshop Sophia Greaves-Broome told the graduates that they should continue their learning and capitalise on the ever changing business environment. «I am glad you have arrived at your first destination but do not let this be your final stop. Adopt the right mindset to continue to adapt, change and continuously invest in you and your learning so that you can capitalise on the changing business environment. The hardest thing in life is to recognise an opportunity and you did that and I am sure that you were glad you took that call from Financial Executive Officer Shelly Durant- Forde on that day. As my former CEO [Rodney Grant] always drilled in our heads and I now I share it with you, «Let no obstacles be greater than the cause,» she said. The participants were presented with their graduation certificates from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Culture, The Honourable, Senator Dr. Shantal Munro- Knight and Development Specialist at Caribbean Policy Research Centre, Geneva Oliverie.

LINK ORIGINAL: Barbados Advocate

Entornointeligente.com