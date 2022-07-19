Female constable refuses to give statement re disappearance of social media influencer

Entornointeligente.com /

As the investigation continues into the disappearance of social media influencer, Donna-Lee Donaldson, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has indicated that a female district constable believed to be at the centre of a reputed love triangle refused to give a statement to investigators.

That revelation came from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, during a press conference today.

Bailey said, «Ms (Cathy Ann) Smith, the district constable, was approached and she has refused to give a statement and we will deal with that at the appropriate time. It is an investigation that is ongoing and there are methods that we can deploy to deal with that issue.»

He also confirmed that Donaldson’s boyfriend, Constable Noel Maitland, is the father of a child of the district constable who is stationed at the Half-Way-Tree Police Station.

Maitland was questioned by investigators on Friday along with other persons.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com