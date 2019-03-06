WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would no longer flunk banks based on operational or risk management lapses during its annual health check of the country’s domestic banks.
Federal Reserve scraps 'qualitative' test for U.S. banks in 2019 stress tests
