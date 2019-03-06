 Federal Reserve scraps 'qualitative' test for U.S. banks in 2019 stress tests - EntornoInteligente
6 marzo, 2019
Federal Reserve scraps 'qualitative' test for U.S. banks in 2019 stress tests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would no longer flunk banks based on operational or risk management lapses during its annual health check of the country’s domestic banks.
LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters

