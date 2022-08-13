FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search

Entornointeligente.com /

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower the day after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, US, Aug 9, 2022. [Photo/Agencies] WASHINGTON — The FBI recovered «top secret» and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week.

A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also «sensitive compartmented information,» a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause «exceptionally grave» damage to US interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain.

