FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home

WASH­ING­TON (AP) — The FBI re­cov­ered doc­u­ments that were la­beled «top se­cret» from for­mer Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump’s Mar-a-La­go es­tate in Flori­da, ac­cord­ing to court pa­pers re­leased Fri­day af­ter a fed­er­al judge un­sealed the war­rant that au­tho­rized the un­prece­dent­ed search this week.

A prop­er­ty re­ceipt un­sealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of clas­si­fied records from the es­tate dur­ing a search on Mon­day.

The seized records in­clude some marked not on­ly top se­cret but al­so «sen­si­tive com­part­ment­ed in­for­ma­tion,» a spe­cial cat­e­go­ry meant to pro­tect the na­tion’s most im­por­tant se­crets that if re­vealed pub­licly could cause «ex­cep­tion­al­ly grave» dam­age to U.S. in­ter­ests. The court records did not pro­vide spe­cif­ic de­tails about in­for­ma­tion the doc­u­ments might con­tain.

The war­rant says fed­er­al agents were in­ves­ti­gat­ing po­ten­tial vi­o­la­tions of three dif­fer­ent fed­er­al laws, in­clud­ing one that gov­erns gath­er­ing, trans­mit­ting or los­ing de­fense in­for­ma­tion un­der the Es­pi­onage Act. The oth­er statutes ad­dress the con­ceal­ment, mu­ti­la­tion or re­moval of records and the de­struc­tion, al­ter­ation or fal­si­fi­ca­tion of records in fed­er­al in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

The prop­er­ty re­ceipt al­so shows fed­er­al agents col­lect­ed oth­er po­ten­tial pres­i­den­tial records, in­clud­ing the or­der par­don­ing Trump al­ly Roger Stone, a «leather­bound box of doc­u­ments,» and in­for­ma­tion about the «Pres­i­dent of France.» A binder of pho­tos, a hand­writ­ten note, «mis­cel­la­neous se­cret doc­u­ments» and «mis­cel­la­neous con­fi­den­tial doc­u­ments» were al­so seized in the search.

Trump’s at­tor­ney, Christi­na Bobb, who was present at Mar-a-La­go when the agents con­duct­ed the search, signed two prop­er­ty re­ceipts — one that was two pages long and an­oth­er that is a sin­gle page.

In a state­ment ear­li­er Fri­day, Trump claimed that the doc­u­ments seized by agents were «all de­clas­si­fied,» and ar­gued that he would have turned them over if the Jus­tice De­part­ment had asked.

While in­cum­bent pres­i­dents gen­er­al­ly have the pow­er to de­clas­si­fy in­for­ma­tion, that au­thor­i­ty laps­es as soon as they leave of­fice and it was not clear if the doc­u­ments in ques­tion have ever been de­clas­si­fied. And even an in­cum­bent’s pow­ers to de­clas­si­fy may be lim­it­ed re­gard­ing se­crets deal­ing with nu­clear weapons pro­grams, covert op­er­a­tions and op­er­a­tives, and some da­ta shared with al­lies.

Trump kept pos­ses­sion of the doc­u­ments de­spite mul­ti­ple re­quests from agen­cies, in­clud­ing the Na­tion­al Archives, to turn over pres­i­den­tial records in ac­cor­dance with fed­er­al law.

The Mar-a-La­go search war­rant served Mon­day was part of an on­go­ing Jus­tice De­part­ment in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the dis­cov­ery of clas­si­fied White House records re­cov­ered from Trump’s home ear­li­er this year. The Archives had asked the de­part­ment to in­ves­ti­gate af­ter say­ing 15 box­es of records it re­trieved from the es­tate in­clud­ed clas­si­fied records.

It re­mains un­clear whether the Jus­tice De­part­ment moved for­ward with the war­rant sim­ply as a means to re­trieve the records or as part of a wider crim­i­nal in­ves­ti­ga­tion. Mul­ti­ple fed­er­al laws gov­ern the han­dling of clas­si­fied in­for­ma­tion, with both crim­i­nal and civ­il penal­ties, as well as pres­i­den­tial records.

U.S. Mag­is­trate Judge Bruce Rein­hart, the same judge who signed off on the search war­rant, un­sealed the war­rant and prop­er­ty re­ceipt Fri­day at the re­quest of the Jus­tice De­part­ment af­ter At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Mer­rick Gar­land de­clared there was «sub­stan­tial pub­lic in­ter­est in this mat­ter,» and Trump said he backed the war­rant’s «im­me­di­ate» re­lease. The Jus­tice De­part­ment told the judge Fri­day af­ter­noon that Trump’s lawyers did not ob­ject to the pro­pos­al to make it pub­lic.

In mes­sages post­ed on his Truth So­cial plat­form, Trump wrote, «Not on­ly will I not op­pose the re­lease of doc­u­ments … I am go­ing a step fur­ther by EN­COUR­AG­ING the im­me­di­ate re­lease of those doc­u­ments.»

The Jus­tice De­part­ment’s re­quest was strik­ing be­cause such war­rants tra­di­tion­al­ly re­main sealed dur­ing a pend­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tion. But the de­part­ment ap­peared to rec­og­nize that its si­lence since the search had cre­at­ed a vac­u­um for bit­ter ver­bal at­tacks by Trump and his al­lies, and felt that the pub­lic was en­ti­tled to the FBI’s side about what prompt­ed Mon­day’s ac­tion at the for­mer pres­i­dent’s home.

«The pub­lic’s clear and pow­er­ful in­ter­est in un­der­stand­ing what oc­curred un­der these cir­cum­stances weighs heav­i­ly in fa­vor of un­seal­ing,» said a mo­tion filed in fed­er­al court in Flori­da on Thurs­day.

The in­for­ma­tion was re­leased as( Trump pre­pares for an­oth­er run for the White House. Dur­ing his 2016 cam­paign, he point­ed fre­quent­ly to an FBI in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to his De­mo­c­ra­t­ic op­po­nent, Hillary Clin­ton, over whether she mis­han­dled clas­si­fied in­for­ma­tion.

To ob­tain a search war­rant, fed­er­al au­thor­i­ties must prove to a judge that prob­a­ble cause ex­ists to be­lieve that a crime was com­mit­ted. Gar­land said he per­son­al­ly ap­proved the war­rant, a de­ci­sion he said the de­part­ment did not take light­ly giv­en that stan­dard prac­tice where pos­si­ble is to se­lect less in­tru­sive tac­tics than a search of one’s home.

In this case, ac­cord­ing to a per­son fa­mil­iar with the mat­ter, there was sub­stan­tial en­gage­ment with Trump and his rep­re­sen­ta­tives pri­or to the search war­rant, in­clud­ing a sub­poe­na for records and a vis­it to Mar-a-La­go a cou­ple of months ago by FBI and Jus­tice De­part­ment of­fi­cials to as­sess how the doc­u­ments were stored. The per­son was not au­tho­rized to dis­cuss the mat­ter by name and spoke on con­di­tion of anonymi­ty.

FBI and Jus­tice De­part­ment pol­i­cy cau­tions against dis­cussing on­go­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions, both to pro­tect the in­tegri­ty of the in­quiries and to avoid un­fair­ly ma­lign­ing some­one who is be­ing scru­ti­nized but winds up ul­ti­mate­ly not be­ing charged. That’s es­pe­cial­ly true in the case of search war­rants, where sup­port­ing court pa­pers are rou­tine­ly kept se­cret as the in­ves­ti­ga­tion pro­ceeds.

In this case, though, Gar­land cit­ed the fact that Trump him­self had pro­vid­ed the first pub­lic con­fir­ma­tion of the FBI search, «as is his right.» The Jus­tice De­part­ment, in its new fil­ing, al­so said that dis­clos­ing in­for­ma­tion about it now would not harm the court’s func­tions.

The Jus­tice De­part­ment un­der Gar­land has been leery of pub­lic state­ments about po­lit­i­cal­ly charged in­ves­ti­ga­tions, or of con­firm­ing to what ex­tent it might be in­ves­ti­gat­ing Trump as part of a broad­er probe in­to the Jan. 6 ri­ot at the U.S. Capi­tol and ef­forts to over­turn the re­sults of the 2020 elec­tion.

The de­part­ment has tried to avoid be­ing seen as in­ject­ing it­self in­to pres­i­den­tial pol­i­tics, as hap­pened in 2016 when then-FBI Di­rec­tor James Comey made an un­usu­al pub­lic state­ment an­nounc­ing that the FBI would not be rec­om­mend­ing crim­i­nal charges against Clin­ton re­gard­ing her han­dling of email — and when he spoke up again just over a week be­fore the elec­tion to no­ti­fy Con­gress that the probe was be­ing ef­fec­tive­ly re­opened be­cause of the dis­cov­ery of new emails.

The at­tor­ney gen­er­al al­so con­demned ver­bal at­tacks on FBI and Jus­tice De­part­ment per­son­nel over the search. Some Re­pub­li­can al­lies of Trump have called for the FBI to be de­fund­ed. Large num­bers of Trump sup­port­ers have called for the war­rant to be re­leased hop­ing they it will show that Trump was un­fair­ly tar­get­ed.

«I will not stand by silent­ly when their in­tegri­ty is un­fair­ly at­tacked,» Gar­land said of fed­er­al law en­force­ment agents, call­ing them «ded­i­cat­ed, pa­tri­ot­ic pub­lic ser­vants.»

Ear­li­er Thurs­day, an armed man wear­ing body ar­mor tried to breach a se­cu­ri­ty screen­ing area at an FBI field of­fice in Ohio, then fled and was lat­er killed af­ter a stand­off with law en­force­ment. A law en­force­ment of­fi­cial briefed on the mat­ter iden­ti­fied the man as Ricky Shif­fer and said he is be­lieved to have been in Wash­ing­ton in the days lead­ing up to the at­tack on the Capi­tol and may have been there on the day it took place.

As­so­ci­at­ed Press writ­ers Lind­say White­hurst and Meg Kin­nard con­tributed to this re­port.

Associated Press

