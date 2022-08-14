Father witnesses son’s murder

Sascha Wilson
A Ste Madeleine man watched helplessly as his son was murdered in front of his home on Friday night.
Aaron Maloney, 41, of Princes Town, was sitting on the pavement in front of his father’s home at Manahambre Road at around 11.10 pm when he was shot dead by a gunman. He died at the scene.
Although Alan washed down the area of his yard where his son was gunned down, blood stains were still visible yesterday. The 64-year-old man said his son had been liming at Circles Bar which is near his home and then walked across to his yard where he was liming with a friend.
«He sit down right on the concrete there and I stand up right across there and some friend of mine was standing up right there, and we drinking we lil drink and all of a sudden out of nowhere you just see a gunman come with a hoodie . . . and shoot him right where he sitting down there on the concrete and he run back straight through the track. The same way he come is the same way he gone,» he recalled.
Alan believes his son died within seconds. He said the incident had left him shaken as he had never before witnessed that level of violence.
«Is years now I reading papers and I like to see movies and the first time in a sense I witness something like this in front of my face. To see your son get shoot in front of your face, you just have to watch that and can’t do nothing. Some people telling me I brave to stand up there, some say why you didn’t run. I say for what? Strange, real strange.»
Maloney said he was concerned because no matter crime-fighting measures are implemented crimes continue to escalate. He recalled that his slain son, the eldest of his three children, had migrated with his mother to the United States when he was a young boy. A few years ago he was deported to T&T after spending 11 years in prison for a serious crime. However, he was not aware of him being in trouble with the local authorities or any person.
At the time of his murder, Aaron Maloney was living with his pregnant girlfriend and one-year-old child. However, he was married in the United States and his wife is expected to come to T&T.
Meanwhile, detectives are still trying to identify the gunman and ascertain a motive for his murder. Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are investigating.
