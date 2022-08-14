Father witnesses son’s murder

Entornointeligente.com /

Sascha Wil­son

A Ste Madeleine man watched help­less­ly as his son was mur­dered in front of his home on Fri­day night.

Aaron Mal­oney, 41, of Princes Town, was sit­ting on the pave­ment in front of his fa­ther’s home at Man­a­ham­bre Road at around 11.10 pm when he was shot dead by a gun­man. He died at the scene.

Al­though Alan washed down the area of his yard where his son was gunned down, blood stains were still vis­i­ble yes­ter­day. The 64-year-old man said his son had been lim­ing at Cir­cles Bar which is near his home and then walked across to his yard where he was lim­ing with a friend.

«He sit down right on the con­crete there and I stand up right across there and some friend of mine was stand­ing up right there, and we drink­ing we lil drink and all of a sud­den out of nowhere you just see a gun­man come with a hood­ie . . . and shoot him right where he sit­ting down there on the con­crete and he run back straight through the track. The same way he come is the same way he gone,» he re­called.

Alan be­lieves his son died with­in sec­onds. He said the in­ci­dent had left him shak­en as he had nev­er be­fore wit­nessed that lev­el of vi­o­lence.

«Is years now I read­ing pa­pers and I like to see movies and the first time in a sense I wit­ness some­thing like this in front of my face. To see your son get shoot in front of your face, you just have to watch that and can’t do noth­ing. Some peo­ple telling me I brave to stand up there, some say why you didn’t run. I say for what? Strange, re­al strange.»

Mal­oney said he was con­cerned be­cause no mat­ter crime-fight­ing mea­sures are im­ple­ment­ed crimes con­tin­ue to es­ca­late. He re­called that his slain son, the el­dest of his three chil­dren, had mi­grat­ed with his moth­er to the Unit­ed States when he was a young boy. A few years ago he was de­port­ed to T&T af­ter spend­ing 11 years in prison for a se­ri­ous crime. How­ev­er, he was not aware of him be­ing in trou­ble with the lo­cal au­thor­i­ties or any per­son.

At the time of his mur­der, Aaron Mal­oney was liv­ing with his preg­nant girl­friend and one-year-old child. How­ev­er, he was mar­ried in the Unit­ed States and his wife is ex­pect­ed to come to T&T.

Mean­while, de­tec­tives are still try­ing to iden­ti­fy the gun­man and as­cer­tain a mo­tive for his mur­der. Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

