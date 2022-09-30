Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock

Entornointeligente.com /

LOS ANGELES (AP):

A man and his 17-year-old son were charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, who has yet to be arrested, and his son, who was taken into custody Tuesday, were each charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Trone’s 38-year-old wife, Shauntel Trone, the boy’s stepmother, was also arrested Tuesday and was charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing.

The teen, who remains jailed, made an initial appearance in juvenile court and was told to return next month. Shauntel Trone was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday. It is not clear whether either of them has retained an attorney.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com