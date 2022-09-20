Father of boy, 9, grazed with bullet in Pennywise incident speaks out

by Otto Carrington
The father of the nine-year-old who was grazed on his face while driving along South Main Road says his son is still in the San Fernando General Hospital and will undergo surgery soon.
The father who is attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and did not want to be identified along with his son denied that he was shot at Pennywise Plaza, La Romain but was shot while making his way home along the Southern Main Road in the vicinity of Pond Street, La Romain.
The boy is a student at Siparia Roman Catholic Primary School.
«They were on the way to pick up from school and they came to San Fernando then they went to Pennywise and bought some stuff and were heading back home and they were in the vicinity of La Romain when they heard a loud explosion and a bullet entered the back glass it struck him. It grazed the driver seat headrest and exited the front glass of the car,» he said.
«They were passing and they saw the police condoning off the area and then after they heard gunshots because where they found the men, they were in the vicinity.»
The father said that he was not with his wife and children but at home.
He explained that around the time of the chase at 5.30 pm, they were in the vicinity of the councillor’s office in La Romain in the vicinity of Pond Street.
«The sound of the gunshots came from behind the vehicle and my son said that he heard gunshots and he saw a flash and started to feel blood running down his face.»
«I believe that the bullet may be from the friendly side because these men they said had high-powered rifles and his wound I think would have been worst. As a member of the Defence Force for over 18 years dealing with crime and other matters and to see this happen. I would never think I would encounter something like this and for my nine-year-old. At this moment he is traumatized along with my daughter and wife,» he said.
His family needs him to be strong at this time.
«The police told my wife that she had to come back to the police station to make an official report because when she went to give the police report of the incident the first time. My wife was getting resistance and the officers were stating that our incident was another incident and they did not even give her a receipt and they told my wife to come back because they were doing an investigation but I am concerned that an investigation will stop you from making a report or giving a statement,» he said.
He added that his son is in good spirits and has asked to return to school. He is trying to be brave and strong but he is in pain and the medication is helping.
The nine-year-old father said that his son has stitches and is carded to do skin graphs on his face.
