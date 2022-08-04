Father of 2 dies after saving drowning girl at Guapo Beach

Tributes have been pouring in for a young father who lost his life while trying to save an 11-year-old girl from drowning at the Guapo Beach on Monday.
Otis Morrison, a father of two from Augustus Joseph Trace, Gonzales Village, Guapo, is being hailed a hero for his selfless action that ensured the young girl’s survival.
But the man’s family is now urging the Ministry of National Security to place a lifeguard post at the beach, formerly the Clifton Hill Beach, which has grown in popularity over the last few years, to ensure such an incident does not happen again.
Morrison’s family yesterday told Guardian Media that his love for children was so strong that he would never hesitate to risk his own life to ensure the survival of a young person.
According to Morrison’s mother, Christine, her 36-year-old son was a family man who always seized any opportunity to spend time with loved ones.
«He was on holiday, he was supposed to go back out on Tuesday coming, so he wanted to spend most of his time with his family. So, when they ask to go certain places he would go, but he doesn’t like the sea that much, but they still went down on the Emancipation Day holiday.»
It was while spending time with his family at the beach that Morrison was alerted to a young girl seemingly struggling in the water.
Christine said without hesitation, he sprung into action.
«He heard her crying out and his wife say see if you could assist. He’s not the best swimmer, he went out there, I don’t know, I was not there, but as his wife say, like apparently the girl was going under so he went and kept her up and she wouldn’t be able to go down, and he held her up for a long time, no lifeguard was there.»
It is reported that the operators of a jet ski were alerted to the situation and were able to rescue the girl.
However, Morrison himself eventually got into difficulties in the water and had to be assisted by other bathers after he went under.
A statement from Sum Fun DDI Charters and tours, whose workers assisted in rescuing the girl, yesterday extended condolences to Morrison’s family and also denied claims that the girl had fallen off a jet ski and was placed in a dangerous situation.
«We received reports that someone was drowning further down the beach. One of our employees took a jet ski and went to render assistance. Upon reaching the location, he noticed a young girl having difficulties swimming and proceeded to save her. When he brought her to shore, he noticed persons pulling the body of the deceased out of the water. So in conclusion, the little girl didn’t fall off any jet ski. Our involvement was only to render assistance. We just didn’t make it in time to save the other person,» the company said.
Christine meanwhile asserted that her son died a hero.
«He holding that child for that length of time, he was able to push her on the jet ski and I don’t know, I cannot tell what happen after, his wife say after that he went down.»
Morrison’s relatives also claimed yesterday that they were yet to hear from the girl’s family.
Guardian Media could not obtain information on the girl’s identity in order to contact her family for a comment on the incident.
Morrison’s wife, Keishalene, who had been married to him for only two years, was too distraught to speak yesterday.
His mother is now advocating for a lifeguard post at the Guapo Beach and is hopeful her son did not lose his life in vain.
