Father of 2 dies after saving drowning girl at Guapo Beach

Trib­utes have been pour­ing in for a young fa­ther who lost his life while try­ing to save an 11-year-old girl from drown­ing at the Guapo Beach on Mon­day.

Otis Mor­ri­son, a fa­ther of two from Au­gus­tus Joseph Trace, Gon­za­les Vil­lage, Guapo, is be­ing hailed a hero for his self­less ac­tion that en­sured the young girl’s sur­vival.

But the man’s fam­i­ly is now urg­ing the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty to place a life­guard post at the beach, for­mer­ly the Clifton Hill Beach, which has grown in pop­u­lar­i­ty over the last few years, to en­sure such an in­ci­dent does not hap­pen again.

Mor­ri­son’s fam­i­ly yes­ter­day told Guardian Me­dia that his love for chil­dren was so strong that he would nev­er hes­i­tate to risk his own life to en­sure the sur­vival of a young per­son.

Ac­cord­ing to Mor­ri­son’s moth­er, Chris­tine, her 36-year-old son was a fam­i­ly man who al­ways seized any op­por­tu­ni­ty to spend time with loved ones.

«He was on hol­i­day, he was sup­posed to go back out on Tues­day com­ing, so he want­ed to spend most of his time with his fam­i­ly. So, when they ask to go cer­tain places he would go, but he doesn’t like the sea that much, but they still went down on the Eman­ci­pa­tion Day hol­i­day.»

It was while spend­ing time with his fam­i­ly at the beach that Mor­ri­son was alert­ed to a young girl seem­ing­ly strug­gling in the wa­ter.

Chris­tine said with­out hes­i­ta­tion, he sprung in­to ac­tion.

«He heard her cry­ing out and his wife say see if you could as­sist. He’s not the best swim­mer, he went out there, I don’t know, I was not there, but as his wife say, like ap­par­ent­ly the girl was go­ing un­der so he went and kept her up and she wouldn’t be able to go down, and he held her up for a long time, no life­guard was there.»

It is re­port­ed that the op­er­a­tors of a jet ski were alert­ed to the sit­u­a­tion and were able to res­cue the girl.

How­ev­er, Mor­ri­son him­self even­tu­al­ly got in­to dif­fi­cul­ties in the wa­ter and had to be as­sist­ed by oth­er bathers af­ter he went un­der.

A state­ment from Sum Fun DDI Char­ters and tours, whose work­ers as­sist­ed in res­cu­ing the girl, yes­ter­day ex­tend­ed con­do­lences to Mor­ri­son’s fam­i­ly and al­so de­nied claims that the girl had fall­en off a jet ski and was placed in a dan­ger­ous sit­u­a­tion.

«We re­ceived re­ports that some­one was drown­ing fur­ther down the beach. One of our em­ploy­ees took a jet ski and went to ren­der as­sis­tance. Up­on reach­ing the lo­ca­tion, he no­ticed a young girl hav­ing dif­fi­cul­ties swim­ming and pro­ceed­ed to save her. When he brought her to shore, he no­ticed per­sons pulling the body of the de­ceased out of the wa­ter. So in con­clu­sion, the lit­tle girl didn’t fall off any jet ski. Our in­volve­ment was on­ly to ren­der as­sis­tance. We just didn’t make it in time to save the oth­er per­son,» the com­pa­ny said.

Chris­tine mean­while as­sert­ed that her son died a hero.

«He hold­ing that child for that length of time, he was able to push her on the jet ski and I don’t know, I can­not tell what hap­pen af­ter, his wife say af­ter that he went down.»

Mor­ri­son’s rel­a­tives al­so claimed yes­ter­day that they were yet to hear from the girl’s fam­i­ly.

Guardian Me­dia could not ob­tain in­for­ma­tion on the girl’s iden­ti­ty in or­der to con­tact her fam­i­ly for a com­ment on the in­ci­dent.

Mor­ri­son’s wife, Keisha­lene, who had been mar­ried to him for on­ly two years, was too dis­traught to speak yes­ter­day.

His moth­er is now ad­vo­cat­ing for a life­guard post at the Guapo Beach and is hope­ful her son did not lose his life in vain.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

