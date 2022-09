Entornointeligente.com /

A man and his son died in a motorcycle crash on the Salt River main road in Clarendon on Monday. It was reported that, sometime after 8:00 a.m., 50 year-old Wayne Edwards and 30 year old Wayne Edwards Jr were traveling to work when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a van. Father and son later died. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries. He was treated at hospital.

