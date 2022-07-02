Fatal shooting of PC Gilkes:Relatives hope entire truth will come out

Entornointeligente.com /

As one en­ters the min­i­mal­is­tic, all-white liv­ing room of Mervyn Gilkes, two items im­me­di­ate­ly stand out.

To the left of the room, against a wall, there’s a small pic­ture of his late broth­er, Po­lice Con­sta­ble Clarence Gilkes, pos­ing proud­ly in uni­form in front of a na­tion­al flag.

Then, a short dis­tance away, no more than 10 feet, rest­ing on the din­ing room ta­ble, is an­oth­er pic­ture of PC Gilkes.

The sec­ond pic­ture, larg­er than the first, is the im­age that was placed on top of the slain of­fi­cer’s cas­ket.

It’s now been more than two months since Mervyn’s broth­er was killed while on du­ty dur­ing an ex­er­cise in Rich Plain, Diego Mar­tin, on April 22.

On Thurs­day, a re­port by the Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty (PCA) con­clud­ed that 44-year-old Gilkes was shot dead by a po­lice bul­let and that mem­bers of the TTPS abused their pow­er, al­so de­lib­er­ate­ly mis­lead­ing act­ing Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob on the cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing the in­ci­dent.

The PCA, in its find­ings, called the in­ci­dent one of the clear­est ex­am­ples of abuse of po­lice pow­er the PCA has in­ves­ti­gat­ed to date.

«It’s a re­al sad thing and it is still hard be­cause we lost a broth­er. And it wasn’t just a broth­er, like a fam­i­ly mem­ber who was just ex­ist­ing, it was some­body who was there for us, and it was a lov­ing, hard-work­ing per­son,» Mervyn Gilkes, broth­er of the late PC Gilkes, told Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day.

«I don’t want to jump to con­clu­sions, be­cause re­mem­ber this is a le­gal mat­ter, so, then again, you have to be care­ful what you’re say­ing…It have a lot I could say but I still have to watch the way this le­gal process go­ing.»

Gilkes said his fam­i­ly was pa­tient­ly wait­ing for the out­come of the PCA in­ves­ti­ga­tion and they be­lieve its find­ings now give a rea­son for op­ti­mism that the en­tire truth will come out.

He said the Gilkes fam­i­ly con­tin­ue to hope and pray that the find­ings of the sec­ond in­ves­ti­ga­tion—the one be­ing con­duct­ed by the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice—will prove to be ac­cu­rate and con­clu­sive.

Asked if he was con­fi­dent jus­tice will be served in the end, he said, «It’s Trinidad and To­ba­go. You know any­thing does hap­pen. So al­though that re­port came out, we are not sure what they are go­ing to do. I mean, no mat­ter what they do, you can’t bring him back, but at least, you want jus­tice. You want the right thing to be done,» he said.

«To be hon­est, if I could talk to him (my broth­er), I’ll tell him that I know if it was me who died, he would have fought for me to get jus­tice. I’m sure about that. So, I will do the same.»

When Guardian Me­dia first spoke to Mervyn back on April 24, the TTPS was adamant that a civil­ian—a Rich Plain res­i­dent—was re­spon­si­ble for Gilkes’ death.

Be­liev­ing the po­lice po­si­tion, Gilkes ad­mit­ted that all sorts of thoughts went through his head about what he would have done to the per­son re­spon­si­ble.

«I’m not a per­son who goes to church but I be­lieve there is a God. So you will say things and you will have hate but you will tell your­self, if I meet him, it will be some­thing, but then lat­er you will come back and say, God, that’s for you to deal with,» he said at the time.

The find­ings of Thurs­day’s PCA in­ves­ti­ga­tion found that: «The sci­en­tif­ic ev­i­dence gath­ered by the PCA clear­ly demon­strates PC Gilkes was fa­tal­ly shot by one of his fel­low of­fi­cers. How­ev­er, be­fore this ev­i­dence be­came ap­par­ent, the po­lice of­fi­cers in­formed the act­ing CoP that an un­armed civil­ian would have shot PC Gilkes, which led to his death, and caused the po­lice ser­vice to launch a man­hunt in or­der to ‘deal with the per­sons re­spon­si­ble for this act.»

The PCA has made rec­om­men­da­tions to Ja­cob and the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions Roger Gas­pard fol­low­ing its probe.

