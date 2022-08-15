Fatal accident in Freeport

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

One man is dead fol­low­ing a three car smash up on the high­way near Freeport, on Sun­day.

The de­ceased is said to be 65-year-old Lalchan Ram­na­roop, of Re­form Vil­lage, Williamsville.

Po­lice said the three ve­hi­cles were head­ing north along the Sir Solomon Ho­choy High­way when they col­lid­ed around 3:30 am on Sun­day, Au­gust 14. Ram­na­roop was dri­ving a pick­up van; one of the oth­er ve­hi­cles, a blue Hyundai Elantra, was dri­ven by Sharzard Jhangir; and the third ve­hi­cle, a Ford Ranger, was dri­ven by Mustapha Mo­hammed.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands both Ram­na­roop and Jhangir suf­fered se­ri­ous in­juries and were tak­en to the Ch­agua­nas Health Fa­cil­i­ty. How­ev­er, Ram­na­roop suc­cumbed to his in­juries.

Ag Cpl Bis­soon is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

