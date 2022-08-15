Fatal accident in Freeport

SASCHA WILSON
One man is dead following a three car smash up on the highway near Freeport, on Sunday.
The deceased is said to be 65-year-old Lalchan Ramnaroop, of Reform Village, Williamsville.
Police said the three vehicles were heading north along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway when they collided around 3:30 am on Sunday, August 14. Ramnaroop was driving a pickup van; one of the other vehicles, a blue Hyundai Elantra, was driven by Sharzard Jhangir; and the third vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was driven by Mustapha Mohammed.
Guardian Media understands both Ramnaroop and Jhangir suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility. However, Ramnaroop succumbed to his injuries.
Ag Cpl Bissoon is investigating.
