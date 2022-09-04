Fashion speaks volumes about what we feel culturally, at any given point in our history. I like to say it’s the costume of our soul. It reflects the prevailing ethos of the time. When we think of Jackie O, Diana Ross, Madonna, Grace Jones, Princess Diana, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Rihanna, we have spanned the gamut of six decades of iconic references that are relative to each period. It’s such a fascinating study of how style chronicles our times, making statements without saying a word. I love it!
However, times have changed or should I say times are always changing and now making a fashion statement is a testament to perennial style. Coco Chanel coined it brilliantly, ‘fashion changes but style endures’. Today’s trendsetters are an amalgam of fashionistas, socialites, entrepreneurs, Ministers of Government and Jane Does. You don’t have to be of fashion to make fashion statements.
One does not have to do fashion, one can be fashion.
It’s an empowering space and time, so beautifully aligned
with notions of independence and forging identity,
absolutely relevant at this Jubilee anniversary
celebration of our nation.
It’s all about personality projection, fine taste,
a certain je ne sais quoi sensibility and inordinate
savoir-faire to make choices that ‘werk’!
The fashions that stand out are a mosaic of all of the above, making them simply irresistible and memorable. At Independence time, we speak a fashion language that is bold, cutting-edge and just fabulous. We take the opportunity to be experimental and daring, coming up with looks that are eclectic, exquisite and enduring. It’s more about style than fashion, making individualistic expressions, inspired by our hybrid palette of cultural influences.
Alluding to our national colours, our women stepped out in fine style, this season, to say not only that we are a sovereign nation, but our elegance tells a great story of bravura, bravado and brilliance.
We have earned the right to write our own fashion story and style a new narrative. Watch us make style and step up to the plate. After all, as the matriarch of fashion once said, «a girl should be two things: classy and fabulous.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian