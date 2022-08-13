Farmer threatens to sue Rowley for defamation

Entornointeligente.com /

Cen­tral Farm­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion pres­i­dent Dhan­raj Balka­ran has threat­ened to sue Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley for defama­tion.

Balka­ran’s lawyer Richard Jag­gasar made the le­gal threat in a pre-ac­tion pro­to­col let­ter sent to Row­ley yes­ter­day morn­ing.

Balka­ran’s pro­posed law­suit cen­tres around com­ments made by Dr Row­ley while ad­dress­ing a Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) po­lit­i­cal meet­ing in Ari­ma in late May.

Dr Row­ley made the com­ments as he sought to ad­dress a Free­dom of In­for­ma­tion Act (FOIA) re­quest by Balka­ran to Youth De­vel­op­ment and Na­tion­al Ser­vice Min­is­ter Fos­ter Cum­mings, for de­tails of the min­istry’s Youth Agri­cul­ture Home­stead Pro­gramme.

Sug­gest­ing the re­quest was in­sti­gat­ed by the Op­po­si­tion, Row­ley stat­ed that some of Balka­ran’s mem­bers were evict­ed by the Land Set­tle­ment Agency be­cause they il­le­gal­ly oc­cu­pied State land.

Row­ley al­so re­ject­ed the sug­ges­tion that young per­sons in­ter­est­ed in agri­cul­ture should not ben­e­fit from the pro­gramme.

«Who are you to say that the Gov­ern­ment has a pro­gramme to en­cour­age agri­cul­ture and some ap­pli­cants from the East-West cor­ri­dor are strangers and should be de­nied ac­cess? No way,» he said.

«I say no more on that but if they want to de­bate, I am ready for that,» he added.

In the let­ter, Jag­gasar said his client would be seek­ing ex­em­plary dam­ages if suc­cess­ful in the law­suit, as he was con­cerned that the al­leged defam­a­to­ry com­ments were made by the coun­try’s high­est elect­ed of­fice hold­er.

«In­stead of com­mend­ing his ef­forts to hold the na­tion’s of­fice hold­ers to ac­count, the Prime Min­is­ter ridiculed and em­bar­rassed him on a pub­lic plat­form in front of the coun­try at large and re­ferred to him as a land grab­ber, squat­ter and mem­ber of the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress (UNC),» Jag­gasar said, as he not­ed that his client con­test­ed the Fe­lic­i­ty/En­deav­our dis­trict in the last lo­cal gov­ern­ment elec­tion as an in­de­pen­dent can­di­date.

He claimed that the re­quest­ed doc­u­ments should have been in the pub­lic do­main even with­out a FOIA re­quest and sug­gest­ed that such ac­tion by Gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials such as Dr Row­ley would serve to un­der­mine the in­tent of the leg­is­la­tion to in­crease trans­paren­cy and ac­count­abil­i­ty.

«This cre­ates an en­vi­ron­ment in the pub­lic do­main that as long as you are an in­de­pen­dent thinker, or you do not blind­ly sup­port the Gov­ern­ment you are au­to­mat­i­cal­ly aligned with the Op­po­si­tion. That sim­ply can­not be true in a free and de­mo­c­ra­t­ic so­ci­ety,» Jag­gasar said.

In ad­di­tion to com­pen­sa­tion for dam­age to his rep­u­ta­tion, Balka­ran is al­so seek­ing a de­c­la­ra­tion that he is en­ti­tled to a writ­ten apol­o­gy.

Jag­gasar gave Dr Row­ley 28 days in which to re­spond to the let­ter be­fore he files the law­suit on Balka­ran’s be­half.

In the orig­i­nal FOIA cor­re­spon­dence, ob­tained by Guardian Me­dia, Jag­gasar claimed that his client, who has been the head of the or­gan­i­sa­tion for the past nine years, was con­cerned by the an­nounce­ment of the pro­gramme, as he had been ad­vo­cat­ing over the safe­ty and land own­er­ship of his mem­bers for sev­er­al years.

«First­ly, he rep­re­sents over 100 farm­ers, most­ly for­mer Ca­roni Lim­it­ed em­ploy­ees who have been plead­ing for decades for prop­er ti­tle doc­u­ments to lands vest­ed to them,» Jag­gasar said.

«While they have been ig­nored, an an­nounce­ment has been made that out of nowhere, 200 va­cant 2-acre parcels have pre­sent­ed them­selves,» he added.

Jag­gasar claimed that his client was al­so con­cerned about how the min­istry se­lect­ed 200 par­tic­i­pants out of 1,600 ap­pli­cants, as he was un­aware of any young farm­ers from cen­tral Trinidad be­ing se­lect­ed.

«In these cir­cum­stances, his mem­bers have to won­der if the process was rigged against them,» Jag­gasar said.

He al­so took is­sue with Cum­mings’ com­ments that the LSA would help de­vel­op the plots that would be giv­en to par­tic­i­pants fol­low­ing com­ple­tion of the train­ing pro­gramme.

Jag­gasar claimed that the LSA was re­spon­si­ble for bull­doz­ing some of his client’s mem­bers’ crops last year.

«In these cir­cum­stances, these dis­placed farm­ers have to won­der why the LSA is evict­ing them but is al­lowed to as­sign lands to strangers to the agri­cul­ture sec­tor,» Jag­gasar said.

He sug­gest­ed that the land should be as­signed to ex­ist­ing farm­ers, as no train­ing would be re­quired for them to be­gin cul­ti­va­tion.

