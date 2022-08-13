Farmer threatens to sue Rowley for defamation

Central Farmers’ Association president Dhanraj Balkaran has threatened to sue Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for defamation.
Balkaran’s lawyer Richard Jaggasar made the legal threat in a pre-action protocol letter sent to Rowley yesterday morning.
Balkaran’s proposed lawsuit centres around comments made by Dr Rowley while addressing a People’s National Movement (PNM) political meeting in Arima in late May.
Dr Rowley made the comments as he sought to address a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Balkaran to Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings, for details of the ministry’s Youth Agriculture Homestead Programme.
Suggesting the request was instigated by the Opposition, Rowley stated that some of Balkaran’s members were evicted by the Land Settlement Agency because they illegally occupied State land.
Rowley also rejected the suggestion that young persons interested in agriculture should not benefit from the programme.
«Who are you to say that the Government has a programme to encourage agriculture and some applicants from the East-West corridor are strangers and should be denied access? No way,» he said.
«I say no more on that but if they want to debate, I am ready for that,» he added.
In the letter, Jaggasar said his client would be seeking exemplary damages if successful in the lawsuit, as he was concerned that the alleged defamatory comments were made by the country’s highest elected office holder.
«Instead of commending his efforts to hold the nation’s office holders to account, the Prime Minister ridiculed and embarrassed him on a public platform in front of the country at large and referred to him as a land grabber, squatter and member of the United National Congress (UNC),» Jaggasar said, as he noted that his client contested the Felicity/Endeavour district in the last local government election as an independent candidate.
He claimed that the requested documents should have been in the public domain even without a FOIA request and suggested that such action by Government officials such as Dr Rowley would serve to undermine the intent of the legislation to increase transparency and accountability.
«This creates an environment in the public domain that as long as you are an independent thinker, or you do not blindly support the Government you are automatically aligned with the Opposition. That simply cannot be true in a free and democratic society,» Jaggasar said.
In addition to compensation for damage to his reputation, Balkaran is also seeking a declaration that he is entitled to a written apology.
Jaggasar gave Dr Rowley 28 days in which to respond to the letter before he files the lawsuit on Balkaran’s behalf.
In the original FOIA correspondence, obtained by Guardian Media, Jaggasar claimed that his client, who has been the head of the organisation for the past nine years, was concerned by the announcement of the programme, as he had been advocating over the safety and land ownership of his members for several years.
«Firstly, he represents over 100 farmers, mostly former Caroni Limited employees who have been pleading for decades for proper title documents to lands vested to them,» Jaggasar said.
«While they have been ignored, an announcement has been made that out of nowhere, 200 vacant 2-acre parcels have presented themselves,» he added.
Jaggasar claimed that his client was also concerned about how the ministry selected 200 participants out of 1,600 applicants, as he was unaware of any young farmers from central Trinidad being selected.
«In these circumstances, his members have to wonder if the process was rigged against them,» Jaggasar said.
He also took issue with Cummings’ comments that the LSA would help develop the plots that would be given to participants following completion of the training programme.
Jaggasar claimed that the LSA was responsible for bulldozing some of his client’s members’ crops last year.
«In these circumstances, these displaced farmers have to wonder why the LSA is evicting them but is allowed to assign lands to strangers to the agriculture sector,» Jaggasar said.
He suggested that the land should be assigned to existing farmers, as no training would be required for them to begin cultivation.
