Farmer seeks to revolutionise agricultural practices

Dyermark Preservation Farms, born out of interest by its owner Lansford Dyer in emerging agricultural practices such as regenerative agriculture and sustainable intensification, is trying to revolutionise agricultural practices with a focus on producing organic foods and providing employment.

On a recent tour of the 20-acre Bog Walk farm with Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) President John Mahfood, who sought to get an update on the progress of Dyermark Preservations Farms, Dyer outlined the genesis of the enterprise and his long-term plans for sustainability.

«We want to create an off-road multicrop form grounded in the principles of sustainable intensification and perm culture and positioned for vertical and horizontal integration,» Dyer said.

According Dyer, he is faced with the difficulty of accessing loans from the Development Bank of Jamaica and other facilities despite recent participation in the Jamaica Business Development Corporation International Labour Organization-sponsored formalising operations in the Jamaica Agricultural and Fisheries sector project.

«Some of the assistance needed is financing for a complete packaging house to secure an export licence, purchasing of various input materials, refrigerated box truck, a backstop for liquidity shortfall, and the rehabilitation of workers’ living quarters,» Dyer emphasised.

