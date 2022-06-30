Farmer bats for skills training after winning Miss Portland Festival Queen title

Entornointeligente.com /

Port Antonio, Portland:

When 22-year-old Renae Thibaud won the Miss Portland Festival Queen Competition, little did she know that her success would restore some level of hope for other young ladies living in Long Bay, an area regarded as one of the most depressed communities in eastern Portland.

Since news emerged that one of their own won the coveted title, community residents in Long Bay have been echoing congratulations to the student and farmer, who wore the sash, Miss Blue Lagoon.

Thibaud, who spoke to The Gleaner , said that her accomplishment now opens the door for other women in Long Bay to take that bold step in believing in themselves, and to maintain a positive attitude in going forward to pursue their respective goals.

«I am really feeling great about the competition itself, but more so the fact that I am the first to have won a Portland Festival Queen title for my community of Long Bay,» she commented.

