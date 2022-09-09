Farley removed as PDP deputy political leader

Entornointeligente.com /

To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA) Chief Sec­re­tary Far­ley Au­gus­tine’s ap­point­ment as deputy po­lit­i­cal leader of the Pro­gres­sive De­mo­c­ra­t­ic Pa­tri­ots has been re­voked with im­me­di­ate ef­fect.

This sit­u­a­tion fol­lows a pub­lic spat be­tween PDP po­lit­i­cal leader Wat­son Duke the Deputy Chief Sec­re­tary and Au­gus­tine fol­low­ing the as­sem­bly’s han­dling of a New York tour by the Rox­bor­ough Folk Per­form­ers.

The re­vo­ca­tion of Au­gus­tine’s ap­point­ment was part of a ma­jor lead­er­ship shake-up by the PDP last night.

Ac­cord­ing to a re­lease from the PDP Au­gus­tine, Faith B Yis­rael and Ali­cia Roberts-Pa­ter­son were all re­moved as PDP deputy po­lit­i­cal lead­ers.

Yis­rael is the THA sec­re­tary of Health, Well­ness and So­cial Pro­tec­tion.

The re­lease stat­ed that the PDP’s na­tion­al ex­ec­u­tive coun­cil held a meet­ing last night and Duke de­clared that all of the ap­point­ed po­si­tions of deputy po­lit­i­cal leader were re­voked as al­lowed in the par­ty’s con­sti­tu­tion.

«The pub­lic is here­by to note that they are now or­di­nary mem­bers of the PDP and should be guid­ed ac­cord­ing­ly,» the PDP re­lease stat­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com