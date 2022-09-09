Farley removed as PDP deputy political leader

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s appointment as deputy political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots has been revoked with immediate effect.
This situation follows a public spat between PDP political leader Watson Duke the Deputy Chief Secretary and Augustine following the assembly’s handling of a New York tour by the Roxborough Folk Performers.
The revocation of Augustine’s appointment was part of a major leadership shake-up by the PDP last night.
According to a release from the PDP Augustine, Faith B Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Paterson were all removed as PDP deputy political leaders.
Yisrael is the THA secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.
The release stated that the PDP’s national executive council held a meeting last night and Duke declared that all of the appointed positions of deputy political leader were revoked as allowed in the party’s constitution.
«The public is hereby to note that they are now ordinary members of the PDP and should be guided accordingly,» the PDP release stated.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian