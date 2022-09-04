Farewell to Dave Elcock, a life fulfilled

Entornointeligente.com /

CHARLES KONG SOO

Er­ic St Bernard, host and pro­duc­er of Glob­al So­ca on Team­So­ca.com says while the late ra­dio and tele­vi­sion broad­cast­ing icon Dave El­cock did not get the chance to pub­lish his book, his life was ful­filled, and he had a tremen­dous im­pact on the peo­ple he met from all walks of life.

He said so dur­ing his role as cel­e­brant or mas­ter of cer­e­monies at the vet­er­an ra­dio per­son­al­i­ty’s fu­ner­al at the R Steven Legall Fu­ner­al Home, 4601 Av­enue N Brook­lyn, New York, USA, yes­ter­day.

Speak­ing to the con­gre­ga­tion, St Bernard said, «When I came off the air one day, Dave showed me what he had writ­ten on a slip of pa­per; «I am ra­dio.»

«In our nor­mal ban­ter, I asked him what’s that all about? He replied it’s what it says I am ra­dio; that is the book I’m go­ing to write.

«The last time we met, we spent two hours in rau­cous laugh­ter, he gave me the full sto­ry of his broad­cast­ing ca­reer, in­clud­ing the fact that he was fired four times,» St Bernard said.

«Dave was work­ing the Sun­day shift, the pro­gramme man­agers said he had to play clas­si­cal mu­sic for the big shots in the coun­try.

«He told me, Lit­tle Broth­er, these clas­si­cal songs are long, he had the record play­ing that went on for­ev­er, and he fell asleep, and they even­tu­al­ly fired him. «I told him, Dave, this is a sto­ry of per­sis­tence, he said no it’s a sto­ry of des­tiny.»

This was fol­lowed by six video trib­utes for the beloved Big Broth­er Dave by broad­cast­ers Neil Giusep­pi, Wayne LeBlanc, and Vic Fer­nan­des, Rev Nicole Bal­los­ingh-Hold­er, ca­lyp­so­ni­ans Michael Bak­er, and David Rud­der.

One of her favourite singers, Car­ol Ad­di­son paid trib­ute to her long-time friend El­cock with her stir­ring ren­di­tion of Take Me Back the gospel hymn, One Day At A Time which his show usu­al­ly be­gan with was played sev­er­al times through­out his ser­vice, and one of his favourite ca­lyp­so­ni­ans the Mighty Spar­row’s gospel song Sal­va­tion was al­so played.

Ja­son, his el­dest son said de­spite his fa­ther’s pub­lic per­sona, he was a pri­vate per­son and was hap­pi­est at home with his wife and chil­dren, Marc and Aman­da, the youngest chil­dren spoke af­ter.

His broth­er Lloyd El­cock gave the eu­lo­gy.

