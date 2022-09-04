Farewell to Dave Elcock, a life fulfilled

CHARLES KONG SOO
Eric St Bernard, host and producer of Global Soca on TeamSoca.com says while the late radio and television broadcasting icon Dave Elcock did not get the chance to publish his book, his life was fulfilled, and he had a tremendous impact on the people he met from all walks of life.
He said so during his role as celebrant or master of ceremonies at the veteran radio personality’s funeral at the R Steven Legall Funeral Home, 4601 Avenue N Brooklyn, New York, USA, yesterday.
Speaking to the congregation, St Bernard said, «When I came off the air one day, Dave showed me what he had written on a slip of paper; «I am radio.»
«In our normal banter, I asked him what’s that all about? He replied it’s what it says I am radio; that is the book I’m going to write.
«The last time we met, we spent two hours in raucous laughter, he gave me the full story of his broadcasting career, including the fact that he was fired four times,» St Bernard said.
«Dave was working the Sunday shift, the programme managers said he had to play classical music for the big shots in the country.
«He told me, Little Brother, these classical songs are long, he had the record playing that went on forever, and he fell asleep, and they eventually fired him. «I told him, Dave, this is a story of persistence, he said no it’s a story of destiny.»
This was followed by six video tributes for the beloved Big Brother Dave by broadcasters Neil Giuseppi, Wayne LeBlanc, and Vic Fernandes, Rev Nicole Ballosingh-Holder, calypsonians Michael Baker, and David Rudder.
One of her favourite singers, Carol Addison paid tribute to her long-time friend Elcock with her stirring rendition of Take Me Back the gospel hymn, One Day At A Time which his show usually began with was played several times throughout his service, and one of his favourite calypsonians the Mighty Sparrow’s gospel song Salvation was also played.
Jason, his eldest son said despite his father’s public persona, he was a private person and was happiest at home with his wife and children, Marc and Amanda, the youngest children spoke after.
His brother Lloyd Elcock gave the eulogy.
