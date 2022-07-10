Family Values with YouTube sensations, The Carters

Entornointeligente.com /

Family means everything: the comfort of familial and nurturing love, teamwork among partners and siblings, motivation on the best days, and therapy on the worst. But don’t take my word for it; these are the sentiments of Juliann, better known as Crissy Carter. The Sunday Gleaner caught up with popular and beloved YouTube family, The Carters, behind the scenes while on vacation here in Jamaica.

«We are the type that shares our lifestyle with you. We love to inspire, motivate and help as much as we can. If you want a laugh, real-life encounters, and wholesome, uplifting, family-friendly content, then look no further,» Crissy told The Sunday Gleaner .

Since starting their channel back in 2018. The Carter Family has amassed over 270,000 subscribers and has been watched by millions of viewers from around the world. Her husband. Cushane, came up with the brilliant idea to embark on this thrilling journey. He was already on YouTube creating dancehall reviews when it dawned on him that he could begin a family channel as well.

Crissy, who was doing live makeup videos, took the opportunity to have one-on-one tutorials with her viewers. Over time, she enrolled in his services as her narrator. Shy by nature, the wife and mother was skeptical of public criticism, but her other half convinced her that people would appreciate them for their authenticity. Pretty soon, viewers fell in love with them in the same way Cushane fell in love with her.

Big on family, she and her six siblings were raised in a single-parent household. Her mother, who makes special appearances in episodes whenever she visits, did right by her children, sheltering them from the harsh realities of life. Because her upbringing was surrounded by this love and support, being family-oriented wasn’t an option. It came naturally to Crissy as she became a wife and a mother.

